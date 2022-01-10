turnaround and discomfort due to reinforcement, Soteldo on the radar and three names in the club’s ‘boat’

São Paulo has already made some reinforcements for the season, but it won’t stop there. The club is still looking for more names to reinforce the defense, midfield and attack, and will also look to leave some players

After the leaked audio of Muricy Ramalho criticizing the São Paulo board for the lack of reinforcements, everything changed in Morumbi. The club adopted an aggressive posture in the market and chases more names for 2022.

So far, the São Paulo closed with Jandrei, Rafinha, Patrick, Alisson and Nikão. And the club must not stop there.

THE ESPN found that the idea of ​​the board is to get the hiring of three more reinforcements: a defender, a steering wheel it is a attacker. And the preferred is Yeferson Soteldo.

The short one is leaving the Toronto FC, gives Major League Soccer (MLS), and you can stop at Morumbi. Although Nikão is close to being official, the hiring of the former Athletico-PR does not prevent the arrival of Soteldo.

Yeferson Soteldo during Toronto FC’s match against the New York Red Bulls, for Major League Soccer, in 2021 Julian Avram/Getty Images

And Nikão caused a stir over the weekend, causing discomfort between São Paulo and Internacional. Settled with the Porto Alegre team, the midfielder ended up causing a comeback and closed with the Tricolor.

THE ESPN Brazil found that Internacional was very uncomfortable with a request made by the 29-year-old athlete’s agent, Paulo Pitombeira, that in a very short space of time, the gloves he would receive for the business rose from BRL 2 million to BRL 4 million.

The colorado team considered the request for double the amount they had agreed to pay initially shocking and decided to end any negotiations, not even opening the possibility of talking about it.

In all, if the club were to accept the new order, it would have to pay around R$ 10 million between gloves, for Nikão and his agent, and athlete’s salaries, who became free on the market after not renewing his contract with Athletico-PR, which expired on December 31, 2021 – he had been working for the Paraná team since 2015.

Wanted, Pitombeira did not answer calls or respond to messages in the report, which will be updated if he gives any feedback.

São Paulo, which had been interested in Nikão since the beginning of 2021, acted quickly, settled all the bases with the agent and could close and announce the agreement at any time.

However, São Paulo is not only hiring. The board will look for some outputs. Victor Bueno, pablo and eder are names that should leave Morumbi for the season.