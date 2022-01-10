Two AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen4 CPUs appear, one with 8 cores and one with 16 cores

Apparently models will be replacements for the Ryzen 5800X and 5950X

AMD made a big appearance at CES 2022 when it announced to the world a preview of the upcoming Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) processors, which will soon be vying for a spot on the Best Gaming CPUs list. It didn’t take long for hardware detective Benchleaks to mine two 5nm Zen 4 chips from AMD, so it may not be long before we know how these chips will perform compared to their competitors in the market.

The supposed Ryzen 7000 processors appeared in the project [email protected] on the BOINC platform. It’s an odd way to look, as the platform isn’t a benchmark. Instead, the project [email protected] it consists of users getting together and using their combined computing power to create a three-dimensional model of the Milky Way galaxy (super interesting project, see link above).

The BOINC platform erroneously lists the “number of processors”, but it should be the number of threads. So, for example, the Ryzen 9 5950X comes up with 32 “processors” when in reality they are threads. Second, the platform also exposes the “Cache” of each processor. Although the tool does not specify the cache level, it does correlate with L2. Again, we can check this metric by looking at the Ryzen 9 5950X, where it comes up with 512KB, which we know is the L2 cache.



– Continues after advertising –

Advance cache of processors

The first of the two chips came codename 100-000000666-21_N and carried eight cores. Assuming these are Ryzen desktop processors and AMD doesn’t re-launch renamed older models, that octa-core could be the Ryzen 7 7800X, the successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X. The other processor is codenamed 100-000000665-21_N and has 16 cores. It has the specs to be the Ryzen 9 7950X, which makes it a direct replacement for the existing Ryzen 9 5950X.

According to Benchleaks, the CPUIDs for the two Ryzen processors correspond to AMD’s Zen 4 desktop chips. Of course, these are engineering samples. We don’t know the clock speed of the processors; however, the system description reveals what appears to be the L2 cache.

As a quick update, AMD’s current Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer), which employs Zen 3 cores, has 512KB of L2 cache per core. BOINC report shows Zen 4 processors with 1,024 KB of L2 cache per core. If the information is accurate, AMD would have effectively doubled the L2 cache for each core in Zen 4.

New socket, new technologies…

AMD has committed to releasing the Ryzen 7000 in the second half of 2022. The next-generation processors will use the all-new socket AM5 that has transitioned from a PGA (Pin Grid Array) to LGA (Land Grid Array) design. Intel uses. The chipmaker also confirmed that the AM5’s lifespan would be similar to that of the AM4. And the most important, Ryzen 7000 will start supporting DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 memory to counterattack Intel Alder Lake processors, the brand new 12th Generation “Core i”.

AMD Aims to Bring Ryzen 5000 Processor Support on 300 Chipset Motherboards

If implemented, socket AM4 backwards compatibility will be complete



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware