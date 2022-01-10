Ukrainian crisis tension increases again between US and Russia

Tension between the United States and Russia over the Ukrainian crisis rose again this weekend on the eve of new meetings between the two parties this week.







After being confirmed by European Union exponents that a new package of sanctions is being created against the Russians because of the situation, the newspaper “The New York Times” carried an article on Sunday (8) informing that Washington is also working with the Europeans About the subject.

According to the publication, these “very harsh” measures would take effect immediately in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. Among the sanctions would be removing Russia’s main financial institutions from all global transactions – the so-called Swift system – and imposing an embargo on the use of US technologies in the defense, aerospace and consumer sectors in general.

According to the “NYT”, the administration of Joe Biden wants to give a quick response so as not to repeat what happened in 2014, when the Russians annexed Crimea and were punished some time later.

On the other hand, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Riabkov told state news agencies that he is “disappointed” with the “signals” coming from the US and the EU on the Ukrainian issue.

“And we’re not going to make any concessions. It’s out of the discussion. We’re disappointed with the signals coming these last few days from Washington, but also from Brussels,” he added.

Westerners continue to accuse Moscow of moving thousands of Russian soldiers to the Ukrainian borders, raising fears of a military invasion.

Vladimir Putin’s government, on the other hand, denies the information, saying that the displacement of troops is common and is part of protecting the country’s security, as it believes that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is spreading across the region.

To try to solve the crisis, starting this Monday (10), several high-level meetings will be held between the US and Russia, some with the participation of NATO and the EU.

The only European demonstration on Sunday came from the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who said through his social media account that there needs to be a slowdown in the crisis.

“Last week, I visited Kiev and the forward line in the Donbass region. I highlighted the need for a slowdown and the fact that the EU will continue to be involved in any discussion about European security: nothing that hits us will be decided without us,” he said. .