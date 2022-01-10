Unicamp 2022: 2nd phase asks for an influencer ‘textão’ in the newsroom and addresses Juliette and Emicida in questions | Campinas and Region

Unicamp proposed that candidates should choose between writing a “text” post about the overexposure of children and teenagers on the internet, or a manifesto that addressed the cuts in national science budgets, as subjects for the essay in the 2022 entrance exam. The first day of the second phase tests took place this Sunday (9). Essay questions included a song by the singer Emicida and the Twitter discussion in which Juliette, a BBB 21 winner, addressed xenophobia.

The race started at 13:00 and ended at 18:00. In all, 12,938 successful candidates in the first phase were called. The second day, with 22 essay questions, takes place this Monday (10).

Subject expected by courses heard by g1, the Covid-19 pandemic was not mentioned by candidates as one of the topics of the test.

The test was carried out amid the growth of new cases of Covid-19 and flu in the country. Candidates interviewed for the report reported that the protocols were followed inside the rooms of Unip Swift, one of the test sites in Campinas.

According to the calculation of the g1 with students who took the test, in one of the themes candidates should imagine themselves as a 15-year-old influencer whose parents are advised to close her account on social media.

The proposal was for students to write a post reporting the influencer’s experience and defending a position about children and adolescents becoming influencers.

In the other, applicants should imagine themselves as a student receiving a scholarship that was not paid because of the cut in science. The goal was to write a manifesto about the country’s future commitment to cuts in science and technology.

2 of 6 Emicida in the ‘São Pixinguinha’ video — Photo: Playback / Video Emicida in the ‘São Pixinguinha’ video — Photo: Playback / Video

In addition to writing, candidates answered eight questions in Portuguese and literature in Portuguese, in addition to two interdisciplinary questions in English.

Among the themes addressed in the dissertation questions, there is a question that used the lyrics of Ismália, a song from Emicida’s AmarElo (2019) album.

In the question, Comvest brought an excerpt from the lyrics and also from the poem Ismália, by Alphonsus de Guimaraens, which in the song is recited by the actress Fernanda Montenegro. Then, he questioned who the “Ismalias” are in Emicida’s work and what Icarus’ advice on music is, considering the recited poem and the singer’s denunciation.

Another issue addressed the debate on Twitter between Juliette, singer Chico César and actress and YouTuber Antônia Fontenelle on the use of the expressions “ser paraíba” or “do paraibada”, in which the ex-BBB reinforces the xenophobic character of the terms.

3 of 6 Juliette speaks out against Fontenelle — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Juliette Juliette speaks out against Fontenelle — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Juliette

The question recalled the context in which Antônia Fontenelle used the expressions and the explanation given by her, in addition to the public responses made by Chico César and the ex-BBB.

Then, the entrance exam questioned why Fontenelle’s explanation continued to be prejudiced and asked the candidate to rewrite the first sentence of the first tweet, “overcoming the prejudice enunciated by her”.

Afterwards, he asked the candidate to explain the play on words in Chico César’s tweet based on Juliette’s tweet and the characteristic attributed to the term “paraíba” by the artist. See below:

4 of 6 Unicamp discusses a discussion between Chico César, Juliette and Antônia Fontenelle at the 2022 entrance exam — Photo: Reproduction/Comvest Unicamp discusses a discussion between Chico César, Juliette and Antônia Fontenelle in the 2022 entrance exam — Photo: Reproduction/Comvest

According to the students, the literature test emphasized the literary works listed by the university, including the Seminary of the Rats, by the writer Lygia Fagundes Telles.

Differences between textual genres and text interpretation were also discussed, according to the candidates. See, below, the list of subjects that fell in the entrance exam, according to the candidates.

Racism

UN and genocide (English issue)

Juliette discussing xenophobia

Lyrics by Emicida

Embryology (English question)

Seminary of the Rats: book by Lygia Fagundes Telles

Textual genre: difference between synopsis and movie script

Situation of indigenous people in Brazil: text interpretation using Pedro Vaz de Caminha)

Writing topics: web overexposure and manifesto on science cutbacks

The university offers 2,540 places in 69 courses. The second phase tests take place in 22 cities in six states.

According to the organizing committee (Comvest), candidates were instructed to avoid crowding access and maintain a social distance of 1 meter. The use of mask is mandatory in all spaces.

5 of 6 Unicamp 2022, second phase: movement at Unip Swift, in Campinas — Photo: Bárbara Marques/g1 Unicamp 2022, second phase: movement at Unip Swift, in Campinas — Photo: Bárbara Marques/g1

According to Comvest, on each day of the 2nd phase, the candidate undergoes an assessment made up of essay questions. “The tests have a common part for all candidates and a diversified part, according to the area of ​​knowledge of the course chosen in 1st option (biological sciences/health; exact sciences/technological sciences/arts)”, explained the institution .

Essay question: 4 points each

Each question has two items: 2 points each item

Sunday: same test for all

Writing: two text proposals for the candidate to choose and execute only one;

Portuguese language and Portuguese language literature, with eight questions;

Two interdisciplinary questions in the English language;

Monday: tests common to all candidates

Mathematics: six questions;

Human Sciences (interdisciplinary): two questions;

Natural sciences (interdisciplinary): two questions;

Monday: specific knowledge tests

Biology/health science candidates: six biology questions and six chemistry questions;

Candidates in the field of exact sciences/technological: six questions in physics and six questions in chemistry;

Candidates in the humanities/arts area: six questions on geography and six questions on history, covering philosophy and sociology;

6 of 6 Student takes the first stage exam of the Unicamp 2022 entrance exam in Campinas — Photo: Julio Cesar Costa / g1 Student takes exam for the first phase of the Unicamp 2022 entrance exam in Campinas — Photo: Julio Cesar Costa / g1

The director of the organizing committee (Comvest), José Alves de Freitas, Neto, explained that the prevention protocols applied in the 2021 edition and in the 1st phase are maintained, including the use of a mask, a distance of 1 meter between candidates and recommendation for hand hygiene . Unicamp also guaranteed spaces with ventilation, cleaning of rooms, and sanitizing of desks and materials.

Freitas Neto reinforced the request for the candidate with flu-like symptoms not to appear in the test to preserve their own health and that of the other participants. According to him, Comvest will provide a medical teleservice in Campinas (SP) to guide specific cases verified in all application cities. The resource was used to assist a candidate with suspected Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte (MG), in the previous edition, and is one of the resources in the special biosafety protocol.

Unicamp does not provide for the re-application of the exam for those who are unable to participate, nor will the fee be refunded. According to Comvest, the budget considers 100% attendance and proofreading.

According to Freitas Neto, the average is 39 candidates per test room. He mentioned that in Mogi Guaçu (SP) there is one with 15 students, while the largest number is 54 students in Piracicaba (SP).

Asked about the temperature measurement, the director of Comvest said that it will only be carried out in Curitiba (PR), where it is compulsory under current legislation. In addition, in this city, it is also mandatory to have a distance of 1.5 meters between the participants of the race.

Although candidates can take food, there are different rules for consumption during the entrance exam. The student can only “momentarily” lower the mask for this.

“Our guidance is always common sense and make candidates feel comfortable and safe to take the test. If eventually someone eats in the room, what we allow: a snack, a chocolate, a cereal bar, but you cannot open a snack and eat inside the room. If someone is going to have a snack in the room, they will obviously be instructed to leave the room in order to eat in an appropriate place, free and open. If you insist, disrespect the norm, then yes will be disqualified because she will be forced to leave the room and leave the test”, highlighted the director.

In this edition, 58,425 candidates completed the 1st phase, in November 2021, and Unicamp registered the lowest abstention rate in eight years.

According to Comvest, the city chosen by the candidate in the first stage is the same as in the next stage, except for 14 cases in which the changes provided for in the process notice – check below.

As a result, assessments are maintained in 17 São Paulo municipalities and five other state capitals: Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF), Curitiba (PR), Fortaleza (CE) and Salvador (BA).

Cities with Unicamp 2022 entrance exam Chosen in the 1st phase Test in the 2nd phase Aracatuba Prudent President Barueri Osasco Botucatu Bauru Bragança Paulista Campinas France Ribeirao Preto lorraine São José dos Campos Indaiatuba Campinas marilia Bauru Mogi das Cruzes Guarulhos Santa Barbara d’Oeste Piracicaba São Bernardo do Campo Saint Andrew Sao Joao da Boa Vista Mogi guaçu Sumaré Campinas Valinhos Campinas

The medicine course is the most popular and, according to Comvest, there are 11.36 candidates per place offered. In all, 977 students are in the second phase of the entrance exam and compete for 86 seats.

Regarding the cutoff grades, the university separates general enrollees, students from public schools and also self-declared blacks and browns. The maximum possible grade on the exam is 72.

Courses with the highest cutoff grades: enrolling in general

Medicine (complete): 62

Computer engineering (full): 54

Computer science (nighttime): 52

Architecture and urbanism: 49

Production engineering (full): 49

Chemical engineering (integral): 49

Biological Sciences: 48

Economics (full): 47

Social communication – medialogy (full): 47

Control and automation engineering (night): 46

Drugstore: 46

Entrance Exam Calendar

9 and 10/01/2022: 2nd phase exam application

2nd phase exam application 13 to 15/01: tests of specific skills for architecture and urbanism, performing arts, visual arts and dance

tests of specific skills for architecture and urbanism, performing arts, visual arts and dance 02/14: disclosure of the first call for those who have passed the entrance exam

disclosure of the first call for those who have passed the entrance exam 02/15 to 17: online registration of those approved on first call

online registration of those approved on first call The full calendar is available on the Comvest website