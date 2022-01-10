Unimed JP applies for residency program until January 21 – Cities

(Photo: Disclosure/Unimed JP)

Unimed João Pessoa started the first medical residency program, authorized by the Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC), at Hospital Alberto Urquiza Wanderley. The selection process provides for the filling of three vacancies in the area of ​​intensive care. Applications can be made until January 21, exclusively online. The registration fee is R$400 and there is no prerequisite for the interested professional.

The course lasts for three years, respecting a workload of 60 hours per week. The theoretical and practical activities are expected to start on March 1st.

The medical residency program values ​​teaching and research, which are pillars of Unimed JP’s socio-environmental responsibility institute, Unigente. The objective is to disseminate knowledge through collective construction and valuing education, encouraging and promoting technical-scientific development opportunities.