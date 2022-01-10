UOL in Summer: Cris Paladino shows 4 exercises for upper limbs – 10/01/2022

Artist, model and influencer Cris Paladino was present at the first UOL arena weekend in the summer and put her body in motion with a functional training focused on the upper limbs, in addition to trying out beach tennis for the first time.

She says that, three months ago, she decided to change the traditional gym for this type of exercise, when she signed up for a crossfit box. “I was tired of the same gym routine and started to bet on functional training, from Monday to Friday, to put my body in motion and take care of my mental health”, comments Paladino, who feels more motivated when training with other people .

“It gives me more energy to challenge me, but I always respect my limits a lot”, he adds.

Check out the training she performed in the arena below. UOL in summer under the guidance of physical education teacher Leandro Balbino and do you too.

How to make

Do two sets of each exercise for 30 to 45 seconds, leaving a rest interval of 30 seconds to one minute. If you want to make the set more intense, increase the time and reduce the rest interval or add even more sets.

Biceps on TRX

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

With arms outstretched, hold the TRX’s grips (which is actually the name of one of the hanging tape brands) with your palms facing up (supine grip). Leave the tape taut and step forward to keep your torso bowed. The higher the incline, the more difficult the exercise.

Then contract your biceps, flexing your elbows until your hands are close to your face. Remember to keep your abdomen tight at all times, your arms parallel to the floor, and make sure your elbows don’t open. Slowly return to starting position and repeat until the end of time.

Triceps on TRX

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Hold the TRX handles with your palms facing down (pronated grip). Extend both arms forward, leaving the TRX tape taut. Then bend your elbows until your forearms are close to your head.

Remember to keep your abdomen tight at all times and make sure your elbows don’t open. Slowly return to starting position and repeat until the end of time.

Arm flexion

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

On your stomach, rest your knees on the mat. Spread your arms parallel a little more than body width, leaving your hands resting on the mat in line with your shoulders. Bend your elbows to an angle close to 90 degrees, bringing your torso closer to the floor slowly. Then, push your hands against the floor to raise your torso to the starting position.

Be careful to keep your abdomen tight at all times and your head in a straight line with your torso as you move.

Board on four supports

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

In the four-handstand position, with your knees resting on the mat and your parallel arms open in the same line as your shoulder. Contract your abdomen and buttocks and raise your knees about two inches off the floor.

Stay in position for the allotted time. Be careful to keep your abdomen tight at all times and your head in a straight line with your torso during the exercise.

UOL Arena in Summer 2022

In addition to sports practices, in the arena of UOL in summer it is possible to enjoy the sound of DJs. There, you will also have a kids area, restaurant, barbecue and bar, which offer a special menu, with food and drinks appropriate for this hot season. Don’t miss it!

Place: Praia Station – Rua Alvarenga, 2383 – Butantã, São Paulo (SP)

Date: January 8, 9, 15 and 16

Time: From 12:00 to 22:00, see the schedule of activities below:

footvolley From 12:00 to 18:00 (20 to 40 minutes departures)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (20 to 40 minutes departures) beach tennis From 12:00 to 18:00 (20 to 40 minutes departures)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (20 to 40 minutes departures) Functional training From 12:00 to 18:00 (20-minute classes, with a 10-minute break for equipment cleaning)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (20-minute classes, with a 10-minute break for equipment cleaning) fut table From 12:00 to 18:00 (10 to 20 minutes departures)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (10 to 20 minutes departures) altinha and embaixadinha From 12:00 to 18:00 (10 to 20 minutes departures)

From 12:00 to 18:00 (10 to 20 minutes departures) DJ From 12pm to 10pm (except during band performance)

From 12pm to 10pm (except during band performance) Barbecue, restaurant and bar From 12:00 to 22:00

To avoid crowding, 100 people will be allowed to stay at the event — if that number is reached, just wait in line, to enter as soon as someone leaves. Sporting activities must be scheduled on site.

It is mandatory to present proof of full vaccination, perform a covid test at entry and wear a mask. All participants and people present at the event were tested for covid-19.

Enjoy the hottest season of the year

THE UOL in Summer 2022 will also bring you a special series of content until the end of January, which includes the video programs “Otalab”, “Vai Ter Churras”, “E Aí, Beleza?” and “VivaBem Connection”. Follow everything at uol.com.br/uolnoverao/.

The project is sponsored by Diageo, 123 Miles, Nivea, Natural One, Nestlé, Eudora, PixBet, Sabesp and Clube UOL.