UOL in Summer: Lucas Gil gives 9 tips to maintain good nutrition – 08/01/2022

In order to lose a few pounds quickly, many people resort to restrictive diets in the summer. “This is a mistake,” says nutritionist Lucas Gil. When you adopt a menu full of “prohibitions”, you can’t stick to the food plan for long, and when you leave it, you tend to overdo it. Then you gain more weight than you lost.

Lucas Gil says that a flexible diet (which focuses on healthy foods, but allows you to eat everything), like the one he usually follows, is ideal to ensure long-term adherence and reduce the risk of the accordion effect.

“My menu is very close to what the Mediterranean diet proposes (considered by many to be the healthiest), with plenty of fruits, vegetables, vegetables, fish and dairy products. I prefer white meat, but, from time to time, I also eat meat red and I have the freedom to eat a hamburger,” says Gil.

The nutritionist gives 9 tips for you to improve eating this summer and keep eating well forever:

1 – Invest in vegetables

Vegetables, vegetables and fruits should be prioritized year-round. “Vegetables are sources of vitamins and minerals essential to health, in addition to fiber, which satiate and contribute to the proper functioning of the intestine. These foods also have phytochemicals, compounds that vitamin supplements do not offer”, he says.

Intake should be about 500 grams of vegetables per day, as recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization), an amount that is usually possible to achieve with one or two servings of fruits, vegetables and vegetables at each meal.

In summer, take the opportunity to consume more salads and fruits, as the hot climate favors the acceptance of these foods. And look for different ways to prepare vegetables, with different combinations or sauces. “The fruit, for example, can be mixed with yogurt and granola”, suggests Gil.

2 – Don’t skip meals

The heat makes people eat less and choose to reduce the number of meals a day — a mistake in the nutritionist’s opinion, since blood glucose (blood sugar level) ends up fluctuating too much.

“At very long intervals without eating, blood glucose is very low. Then, it rises quickly when the person is eating, which is not interesting for the weight loss process”, explains Gil, who recommends splitting meals into breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner, to make the level of sugar in the body more stable.

3 – Don’t just look at the calories

In this case, he suggests that people seek to be more aware of what they put on a plate, taking into account the nutritional quality and the amount of calories that the food carries — the so-called nutritional density. “You shouldn’t choose foods just for their taste and energy value.”

Example: a brigadeiro can have the same calorific value as an apple and for many people it is much tastier. But it’s not just the calories that matter and you should look at the option that, along with the calories, will provide more vitamins and minerals (it goes without saying that the sweet loses this dispute to the fruit, right?).

4 – Drink water!

Gil points out that 70% of our body is made up of water, which is important to carry nutrients and oxygen to the cells, in addition to having several functions, such as eliminating toxins, contributing to the proper functioning of the body.

“Contrary to what many people think, consuming water helps to deflate and not the other way around”, reinforces the nutritionist, who recommends a daily intake of 30 ml to 50 ml of liquid per kilogram of weight. That is, a person weighing 70 kg should take about 2.1 to 3.5 liters per day.

5 – Free coconut juices, teas and water

In addition to water, teas and natural juices also help to hydrate in the heat. Prefer to prepare these drinks at home, using low-calorie fresh herbs and fruits, such as lemon, passion fruit and acerola. The nutritionist recommends using little sugar or opting for a natural sweetener based on stevia.

It is also worth betting on coconut water, which has low calories. “To give you an idea, each 100 ml of the drink has 20 calories, 3 g of carbohydrate, in addition to sodium and potassium”, indicates Gil.

Soft drinks are not prohibited, but should be consumed without exaggeration.

6 – Consume lean proteins

Prioritize white meat (poultry and fish) and grains (soybeans, lentils, chickpeas, beans), which are leaner sources of protein. Leave to consume red meat sporadically, as the saturated fat it carries interferes with cardiovascular health.

Nutritionist Lucas Gil believes that shakes with whey protein are also excellent options and also provide vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Not to mention that you can prepare them in different ways (shakes with water, fruit and ice).

The expert recommends splitting the intake of this nutrient throughout the day, as protein also ensures satiety. “It’s no use overdoing lunch and spending the rest of the day without consuming it. Ingesting between 20 g and 30 g of protein at each meal is enough, more than that will not be used”, explains Gil.

7 – Keep an eye on fat

In addition to eating well in red meat, avoid fried foods, sausages, industrialized products and opt for good fats, such as olive oil, flaxseed and cold-water fish (salmon, tuna, sardines), which are rich in omega 3 and have anti-inflammatory action. Just remember to keep to quantity.

8 – Do not eliminate carbohydrates

They are essential for physical performance and fuel our central nervous system. In this case, choose foods that have more fiber (cassava, sweet potatoes, whole fruits and brown rice, for example) and consume them in a balanced way. “The help of a nutritionist to calculate the amount of carbohydrate to be ingested is very important”, comments Gil.

9 – Minimize the effects of alcohol

In addition to causing dehydration, the consumption of alcoholic beverages hinders protein synthesis, impairing hypertrophy, so do not overdose and frequency.

To reduce the impact of alcohol on the body, Gil advises that alcohol consumption be interspersed with water intake, eating beforehand so that the body is well structured and consuming proteins later, to reduce the impact on muscle catabolism (loss of lean mass). “It’s something I even do!” he finishes.

