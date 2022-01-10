US Court Condemns Elizabeth Holmes, ‘New Steve Jobs’, of Fraud | Fantastic

This week, US courts convicted Elizabeth Holmes, founder of a company that promised a health revolution from a drop of blood, for fraud. Elizabeth snatched investors, became a star in Silicon Valley, and made a lot of money. Until the hoax was discovered…

In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes was 19 years old. He left the Chemical Engineering course at Stanford University, one of the most important in the United States, and founded a technology company. A few years later, Theranos was worth $9 billion, and Elizabeth became the youngest billionaire in the business..

But what looked like a fairy tale hid a crime. The machine she created to revolutionize medicine was a fraud, and, now Elizabeth has been convicted and faces up to 20 years in prison..

this is the story of how a pretty, well-spoken young woman managed to fool almost everyone for over ten years.

The setting is Silicon Valley, the region south of San Francisco where high-tech mega-companies are concentrated. The most famous is Apple, founded by Steve Jobs in 1976 and now worth $3 trillion.

At 7 years old, Elizabeth Holmes was already saying that she was going to be like Steve Jobs: found a company in Silicon Valley and become a billionaire. And she did it. She imitated Jobs in everything, even her black turtleneck blouses and her deep voice, which she used to sound more serious.

But it was all fake. At the end of the story, Elizabeth Holmes was nothing but a successful crook. Cardiologist Phyllis Gardner was Elizabeth’s professor at Stanford.

“I don’t think she was lying about what she thought she could do. She came up to me to talk, but actually she didn’t want expert opinion. It was an impossible thing, a ridiculous idea, but in her mind it was brilliant,” Phyllis said.

The young inventor went ahead. She registered a patent for a new system for diagnosing certain diseases: a drop of blood taken from a finger and transferred to a cartridge was enough.. And this one, inserted into a portable machine she called the Edison. The machine would run over 200 tests on this blood sample.

The results would come out right away. This at a cost much lower than what the labs charge. Patients could be tested at home, and diseases would be discovered in time for treatment.a. Health would be accessible to everyone.

Bill Clinton, former US president, was one who fell. But not just him. The young blonde with huge blue eyes convinced a lot of people. Former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Shultz joined the company’s board.

the billionaire Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, invested $125 million in her company. Then Vice President Joe Biden went to Theranos, toured the lab, and spoke wonderfully about what he saw. In 2014, Elizabeth’s shares were worth $4.5 billion.

One hundred thousand patients had their blood tested by Theranos through a chain of pharmacies. But the results were unreliable. People were rushed into hospital because the tests showed alarming numbers, but, in fact, everything was normal.

Others were really sick, but Theranos tests didn’t detect anything. In 2015, former employees of the company contacted the Wall Street Journal and told them everything they knew..

Authorities finally proceeded to investigate Theranus, and the fraud was proven. Elizabeth and her partner and lover, Pakistani Ramesh Balwani, lost everything, and the company closed.

The court case was postponed because of the pandemic, but Elizabeth went on trial late last year, and convicted of fraud and conspiracy.. Balwani will be on trial next month.

Melissa Ribeiro is an executive at a company in Silicon Valley. she speaks of impact the case had for California technology workers.

“Before it was the ‘don’t say you’re going to be fired’ culture, it’s just that I’m responsible for saying ‘no, you’re going to say it, and I’m going to protect you. Because it’s part of my job’. It was a lot of money and it was a lot of fraud, so it’s brought a lot of bad reputation to Vale now, but I promise that it will soon be forgotten,” said Melissa.

It’s just that an industry worth trillions can’t afford to be cheated one more time.

