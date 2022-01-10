US registers an average of 700 thousand cases in 7 days, new record – 01/09/2022

New York – Therenewed their record of covid-19 cases once again, with the average of seven days surpassing the 700,000 confirmed, according to data from the University of Johns Hopkins. The rise in infections comes amid the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of cases collected and reported by state health departments likely reflects only a fraction of the actual number, given the rapid spread by Ômicron and the difficulty for many Americans to get tested. Some laboratories have limited testing to certain groups of people, such as those with symptoms, because of increased demand.

Authorities across the country are reopening their mass vaccination posts after months in an effort to get more people to complete their immunizations and/or receive their booster doses of covid-19. Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island are among the states that have opened or plan to open such outposts soon, designed to administer hundreds or even thousands of doses a day.

At the United Kingdom, the numbers also rose to a record level: there were 141,472 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the country surpassed the mark of 150,000 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

already in India, the high number of cases leaves the health system vulnerable again, warn experts. Less than half of the Indonesian population is fully vaccinated against covid-19. Yesterday, there were almost 142,000 new cases, more than six times the number registered a week ago. Officials in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities have responded with curfews and other restrictions, while they say they plan to add hospital beds, secure additional drugs and increase oxygen supplies. (SOURCE: DOW JONES NEWSWIRES)

Newsroom, O Estado de S.Paulo