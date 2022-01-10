US warns Iran of serious consequences if Americans attack

Iran will face serious consequences if Americans attack, the White House said Sunday, including any of those sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 death of General Qassem Soleimani following a drone attack.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran’s sanctions on Saturday came at the same time as Tehran’s militias attacked US troops in the Middle East.

“We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran,” Sullivan said in a statement.

“If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including any of the 52 people sanctioned yesterday, it will face grave consequences.”

On Saturday, Iran imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans, many of them in the US military, for Soleimani’s assassination in 2020.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said 51 Americans were implicated in “terrorism” and human rights violations. The measure allows Iranian authorities to seize any assets they own in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means the punishment was likely to be symbolic.

It was unclear why Sullivan’s statement referred to 52 people while Tehran said it sanctioned 51.