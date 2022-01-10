Used and used car sales rise 18% in the region of Ribeirão Preto, SP, says Fenauto | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

Data from the National Federation of Associations of Automotive Vehicle Dealers (Fenauto) indicate that they increased in 18% sales of used and used cars in 2021 in the region of Ribeirão Preto (SP), compared to 2020.

According to the survey, concessionaires in the region sold 152,291 vehicles in these conditions in the year before last. Last year, this number rose to 179,702.

The increase is similar to that observed in national terms. According to the same balance, in 2021, 15,106,724 of used and used cars were sold throughout Brazil, 17.8% more than in 2020, the year in which there was 12,824,044 sales.

1 of 2 Used and used car sales grew in the region of Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Used and used car sales grew in the region of Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Difficulties in manufacturing new cars

Vice President of Fenauto, José Everton Fernandes explains that the increase in sales of used and used vehicles is related to the drop in the production of new cars, caused by the shortage of electronic components in the world market.

As a result, the arrival of new vehicles is delayed, and buyers are looking for alternatives.

“The big advantage of the used car is because it is already there for the buyer, while, at dealerships, there is often a wait of four to six months with the car”, he explains.

A similar situation was faced by the self-employed Yuri Padilha. He explains that he had the initial idea of ​​buying a new vehicle, but he changed his plans due to waiting periods.

“We went to the dealership, the waiting time was around 210 days, more or less, we preferred to come to a used car store and acquired a vehicle with very little km, practically zero [quilômetro], and there wasn’t this total waiting time of more than half a year for us to have our vehicle”, he highlights.

Given the high demand, cars with mileage have also become more expensive since last year. In Ribeirão Preto, a survey released in October last year showed that the price of used cars was, on average, 24% higher than in 2020.

In Fernandes’ view, the market will start to normalize as of the second half of this year, resulting in a reduction in values.

“Since 2020, there has been an imbalance in the supply and demand relationship for vehicles. This imbalance has, in fact, impacted prices, and the trend is that, in the second half of 2022, this gap in vehicle manufacturing [novos] go unraveling, and the market slowly returns to normality. With this return to normality, the trend is for prices to settle down too”, he adds.

2 of 2 New cars are being passed over in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV New cars are being passed over in Ribeirão Preto, SP — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

See more regional news at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca