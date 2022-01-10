Vale and Usiminas operations are affected by heavy rains in Minas; Suzano’s billion dollar dividend and more news

(Disclosure)

The corporate news this Monday (10) highlights the approval of payment of R$ 1 billion in dividends by Suzano (SUZB3).

On the other hand, Vale announced on Monday that it had partially paralyzed train circulation on the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) and production in the Southeast and South Systems due to the high level of rainfall that hit Minas Gerais. Usiminas announced today that, due to heavy rains in the Itatiaiuçu/MG region, at levels significantly higher than the historical average, the operations of its subsidiary Mineração Usiminas (MUSA) were temporarily halted.

Smartfit (SMFT3), meanwhile, reported that its customer base increased for the 7th consecutive month.

The pharmaceutical network Pague Menos (PGMN3) opened 48 new stores in the fourth quarter of last year.

In the Southeastern System, the EFVM was stopped in the Rio Piracicaba -Joao Monlevade stretch, preventing the flow of material in Brucutu and in the Mariana complex, which have suspended production. The section Desembargador Drummond -Nova Era is also at a standstill, but in the process of being released and has not affected the production of the Itabira Complex.

In the Southern System, due to the interdiction of stretches of the BR-040 and MG-030 highways, the safe circulation of employees/third parties and the infrastructure of the mine front, production at all the complexes is temporarily halted.

Vale says it is taking all the necessary measures to resume activities.

The Northern System continues to operate in line with the production plan, which considers the seasonal impact of the rainy season on all operations and, therefore, Vale reiterates its production guidance of 320-335 Mt for 2022.

The mining company also informed that it continues to monitor the rainfall scenario in Minas Gerais and monitor its dams, 24 hours a day, in real time, through the Geotechnical Monitoring Centers. Finally, it emphasizes that there was no change in the level of emergency in any of its structures.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas announced today that, due to heavy rains in the Itatiaiuçu/MG region, at levels significantly higher than the historical average, the operations of its subsidiary Mineração Usiminas (MUSA) were temporarily halted.

According to a statement, activities should resume when weather conditions improve and allow safe access to the mines and the proper functioning of equipment, as well as after a review of the conditions of the facilities in general.

Usiminas clarifies that the MUSA stoppage will not affect the supply of raw material to Usiminas, and that the subsidiary’s own inventories will be used for the supply.

Additionally, Usiminas informed that MUSA activated, on Saturday (8), level 1 of the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM) for its Central Dam, which has been deactivated since 2014.

Level 1 means an initial state of alert and does not represent a compromise in the dam’s safety factors, it does not require the removal of residents from risk areas or the sound of sirens.

Suzano approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$1 billion, at the rate of R$0.741168104 per share.

According to the company, interim dividends will be imputed to the minimum mandatory dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The payment of interim dividends will be made on January 27, based on the shareholding position at the close of trading on January 18, 2022, including on this date.

Smartfit (SMFT3)

Smartfit (SMFT3) registered growth for the 7th consecutive month in its customer base in December. This month, 23 thousand gym customers were added (+0.9% vs. November), reaching 91% of the March 2020 level (pre-pandemic).

Considering only the existing pre-pandemic units, the company reached 76% of the customer base in March 2020, due to seasonality, typically the month of December is marked by a retraction in the customer base.

From December 2017 to 2019, the customer base of gyms open for more than a year shrank by an average of 2.1%, compared to the base in November.

Enauta (ENAT3) produced 624.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in December 2021, equivalent to a daily average of 20,100 boe.

Year-to-date production was 6.6 million barrels, equivalent to 18.3 thousand boe a day. Average daily production in the Atlanta field in December dropped 2.25% compared to November, to 13 thousand barrels.

Pay Less (PGMN3)

Pague Menos (PGMN3) opened 48 new stores in the fourth quarter of last year.

The expansion plan foresaw 80 openings in the year, reaching a total of 1,165 stores, distributed in 348 cities in the country.

The new crop of stores follows the direction of increasing the company’s exposure in the North and Northeast regions.

Being Educational (SEER3)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) approved the contracting of a loan of R$ 200 million, with the objective of strengthening the company’s working capital.

Omega (MEGA3) has renewed a contract for another ten years to supply renewable energy for the operations of healthcare products manufacturer Cremer. The value of the transaction was not revealed.

