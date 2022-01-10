Vale, CSN, Usiminas and Vallourec interrupt operations after rains in Minas

Intense rains that hit Minas Gerais paralyzed operations at Vale, CSN and Usiminas, in addition to interdicting the Pau Branco iron ore mine, owned by French company Vallourec, putting companies and communities on alert in the important state for the country’s mining sector.

Thereinterdiction of the Pau Branco mine, in Nova Lima (MG), after the overflow of a dike, also raised concerns about a tightening of rules for the mining sector, which was hit by two major deadly disasters due to falling iron ore tailings dams, in the last years.

“We view the news as potentially negative for the entire sector, as it could result in new regulations that result in suspensions of existing operations or delays in new projects,” XP Investimentos said in a note.

Vale, CSN and Usiminas reported shutdowns this Monday, which had a negative impact on the shares of the companies.

In the case of Vale, the mining company said that it had partially paralyzed production in the Southeast and South Systems “in order to guarantee the safety of its employees and communities”, due to the high level of rains that hit Minas Gerais.

According to a statement, the circulation of trains on the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) was affected.

Despite the shutdown, Vale maintained its production target of 320 million to 335 million tons of iron ore for 2022, with the company citing that the Northern System continues to operate according to plans, which consider the seasonal impact of the rainy season on all operations.

According to Vale, in the Southeast System, the EFVM was paralyzed on the Rio Piracicaba-João Monlevade stretch, preventing the flow of material from the Brucutu mine and in the Mariana complex, “which have their production suspended”.

The section Desembargador Drummond-Nova Era is also at a standstill, but in the process of being released and has not affected the production of the Itabira Complex.

In the Southern System, the production of all complexes is temporarily halted, due to the interdiction of stretches of the BR-040 and MG-030 highways and the safety of movement for employees and third parties.

Part of the BR-040 was closed over the weekend after the overflow of a water containment dike at Vallourec’s Pau Branco mine, which led the National Mining Agency (ANM) to interdict operations.

This Monday, the Vallourec informed that vehicle traffic had been released in both directions of the BR-040.

The French company also said that the ANM had authorized the reclassification of the dike’s emergency level from 3 to 2, a level of lower risk.

Vale, in turn, said that “there was no change in the emergency level in any of its structures, which are permanently monitored by inspections, maintenance, radars, robotic stations, video cameras and instruments, such as manual and automatic piezometers”.

THE concern about dams in the state occurs after the Brumadinho disaster, by Vale, when around 270 people died in 2019; and in Mariana, by Samarco, in 2015, which caused the death of 19 people and also a major socio-environmental disaster.

Rains are expected to continue this week in most of Minas Gerais, according to meteorological information from Refinitiv. Until the 15th, rainfall should be above average in the central, west, northwest and Triângulo Mineiro regions., among others.

CSN AND USIMINAS

THE CSN announced on Monday the suspension of operations at the Casa de Pedra iron ore mine, in Congonhas (MG), due to heavy rains, and also stated that it suspended iron ore export operations at the coal terminal of its port in Itaguaí (RJ) “due to the high degree of humidity verified in the place”.

already the Mineração Usiminas (Musa), a subsidiary of the steel company, also had its operations temporarily paralyzed due to heavy rains in the region of Itatiaiuçu (MG).

In addition, the company informed that level 1 of the Emergency Action Plan for Dams of Mineração (PAEBM) was activated on Saturday for its Central Dam, which has been deactivated since 2014. This condition means an initial state of alert and does not represent a compromise of the factors of security.

The region around the Carioca dam, part of the hydroelectric power plant owned by Companhia de Telas Santanense, located in the municipality of Pará de Minas, is also on alert, according to authorities.

“This dam went through a flood event, due to the heavy rains that hit the state of Minas Gerais”, said the regulator National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

Preventively, the Civil Defense removed from the site dozens of people who were in risk areas, according to a statement issued by the government of Minas Gerais.

Amid heavy rains in the state, at least 10 people died after rocks were released from a canyon in the Furnas lake in Capitólio (MG), over the weekend.

(By Roberto Samora, with additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Marta Nogueira, in Rio de Janeiro; Edited by Eduardo Simões)

Read too:

Shares of Vale and steel companies fall with stoppage of activities due to rains in Minas Gerais

Pitfall or good deal: is it worth investing in tourism stocks in 2022?

Want to invest in crypto assets? Funds make it easier – learn more about them

The Real Estate Fund Saga: End of the Honeymoon, Nail in the Coffin and, Who Knows, Turning Point

Direct Treasury: after a year of scares, which papers make the most sense now?

Do you want to receive news from 6 Minutes straight to your cell phone? We are on Telegram (t.me/seisminutos) and WhatsApp (https://6minutos.uol.com.br/whatsapp).

