Vale do Sol bet takes R$ 31.6 thousand on the corner – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The main lottery in the country drew this Saturday night, the 8th, for a prize of R$ 6 million. However, no one got the six dozens right and the value accumulated for the next contest, which could pay R$ 11 million on Wednesday, 12. One of the 63 bets that corrected five of the dozens drawn in the Mega-Sena was made in the region.

More specifically, at the Cacique Loterias lottery, in Vale do Sol. The lucky one who played the game won R$31,600. The corner also rewarded people in other nearby cities: there were hits in São Jerônimo and Lajeado.

The court, for four hits, paid R$ 612.23. There were 12 awards in this range for the region: four in Santa Cruz do Sul, two in Rio Pardo, two in Vera Cruz and two in Cachoeira do Sul, in addition to bets made in Candelária and Passo do Sobrado.

The numbers drawn at Mega-Sena this Saturday were: 02, 07, 09, 25, 41 and 49.

Mega-Sena awards can be collected at Caixa Econômica Federal branches. Prizes in amounts lower than R$1,903.98 can be withdrawn at lottery agencies. To receive it, you must present an original identification document, with CPF, and the original receipt of the winning bet.

