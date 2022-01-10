VALORANT developers discuss the roles of agents

The arrival of a new Duelist to VALUE stirred up the gaming community this week. Next week, Neon joins four more agents from the same class, the youngest of them being. However, as new agents are introduced, many question whether that character necessarily needs to perform the role he was given.

Chamber, for example, the last agent that was released before Neon, was introduced in the game as a Sentinel, however, due to his abilities, he can play a different role. With that in mind, VALORANT developers answered some questions that involve the theme.

John Goscicki, Character Producer for VALORANT, shared his thoughts on current agent categories and how they might change in the future.

“I think a lot of these categories are in general terms. We always think about the rules and how each character’s strengths and weaknesses should be. We have been constantly trying to push the limits of this. I think as the game evolves and grows, we’ll probably be going back to a lot of these characters and shifting their identities to other roles or evolving into their own role.”.

Ryan Cousart, designer at VALORANT, explained how agents fit into different quadrants, allowing each team to ensure it fits their specific role. “Sentinels and controllers can have a certain similarity and live in a small quadrant, using smokes and similar features to dominate certain spaces on the map. Duelists and initiators, on the other hand, are committed to creating clear windows of capitalization, to gain space or make X and Y”.