Variants of Concern: Omicron puts pressure on hospitals and now a “deltacron” has emerged

The general director of World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the new worry variant (VdP), the omicron, to be “provoking more hospitalizations and killing people“, common “tsunami cases so large that it is saturating health systems across the world.”

In this way, Tedros Ghebreyesus tried to end the idea that the new VdP is lighter than the previous ones, which can lead many people to reduce the virus containment measures and end up making the infections even worse.

In the week ending Friday, 7 January alone, nearly 9.5 million SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported to the WHO Director-General, a record and a 71% worsening from the previous week. A balance sheet that Tedros Ghebreyesus fears has been undervalued.

On Friday alone, more than 300 million new infections were reported worldwide, mostly aggravated by Omicron, and a total of 34 countries registered new daily records for new cases, including 18 in Europe and seven in Africa.

The numbers of hospitalizations remain far from the numbers of a year ago, but continue to rise and aggravated above all by the unvaccinated, currently the minority in European countries, but still a vast number of people vulnerable to Covid-19.

Since it was identified in South Africa, at the end of November, the most recent VdP has spread rapidly, now affecting at least 150 countries, being already dominant in several, including Portugal.

The UK is the country most affected by Omicron, with more than 245,000 cases detected and 75 deaths recorded.

Most inpatients in intensive care in European Union countries are unvaccinated people, which also proves that vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) remain effective before Ómicron in preventing serious illness and death.

[Quais são os principais sintomas da Ómicron?]

It was also noted that the period of infection, given its lesser severity, was reduced to between five and seven days, which has already led many countries to review the quarantine periods for “covid patients”, including Portugal.

Despite being very frequently driving new daily records of infections, Ómicron is not having consequences in a worsening of hospitalizations, the most relevant criterion now to measure the threat level of the pandemic.

With many of those infected with this new variant proving to be asymptomatic, these are the main symptoms generated by Ómicron and which must be taken into account:

A small proportion of patients diagnosed with Omicron in South Africa have high fever, recurrent cough and loss of taste or smell. The most severe symptoms are registered mainly in unvaccinated people against Covid-19.

Discovery

The variant named B.1.1.529 was discovered by the Portuguese researcher Rachel Viana on November 19, from a sample collected ten days earlier, and was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on the 24th of November, one month from Christmas.

It was designated, two days later, as “Concern Variant” (VdP) mainly due to the rapid propagation verified and the dozens of mutations found. Integrating this list has been renamed as omicron.

The Group of Technical Consulting for the Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus of the WHO (TAG-VE, in the English-speaking acronym), bringing together a network of WHO reference laboratories to study Covid-19, has been intensively researching the new variant, having found a series of mutations, including in the S protein or “spike” (spicule), responsible for the infection of cells.

WHO calls on different countries to share data from their hospitalized “covid patients” to speed up knowledge of Omicron and recommends citizens to elementary measures to contain the infection:

social distance of at least one meter;

use of approved masks;

regular ventilation of enclosed spaces;

avoid crowded spaces;

wash your hands regularly;

coughing or sneezing protecting yourself with your elbow or a handkerchief;

vaccinate yourself as fast as possible.

Preliminary data suggest an increased risk of reinfection compared to previous VdP, but there is still no clear conclusion of this threat. Vaccines are still considered effective and PCR tests detect Omicron.

It is not clear that the new variant causes more serious illness than previous ones, including Delta. Preliminary data shows only an increase in hospitalizations, particularly in South Africa.

A new variant under study

Meanwhile, in Cyprus, what is thought to be a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that combines the last two VdP, Delta and Omicron, has been identified.

Informally, this alleged new strain was called “Deltacron”, and is being analyzed, and it is expected that during the next week the first data on this alleged variant may be revealed.

“We will assess whether this strain is more pathological or contagious and whether it has the strength to prevail [perante as variantes anteriores]”, explained Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, in an interview with Sigma TV.

The dubbed “Deltacron” has been detected in at least 25 active cases in Cyprus, displaying “the genetic signature of Omicron with Delta genomes. “Currently there are double infections with Omicron and Delta. We found a combination of the two,” stressed Kostrikis.

Preliminary analyzes have shown that the relative frequency of the combined infection is higher among patients hospitalized with Covid-19 than in non-hospitalized covid patients. The data collected has already been shared with the GISAID system, the international database that tracks the evolution of the virus, and the study will continue.

At the moment, this is a variant that does not concern the WHO.

Two years of SARS-CoV-2

For about two years we have been living around the world with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of Covid-19. Over this time, this last family member coronavirus it has infected more than 306 million people and claimed an estimated 5.5 million lives across the planet, driven by at least five VdP.

In each infected organism, replicas are produced and propagated, which allows the virus to adapt and evolve from the original that caused the pandemic.

At least as of September 2020 there are five variants of concern to WHO experts because of the potential for them to be more resistant or to cause a more severe form of Covid-19.

But what are the Covid-19 virus variants after all?

Viruses, in general, start by infecting a host and then replicating, that is, producing copies of themselves.

Most viruses are made up of RNA, a genetic material, for example, more unstable than DNA. This characteristic makes it more likely to undergo changes over time, slightly modifying the respective genetic sequence.

Sequence alterations are known as genetic mutations. Viruses with mutations are called strains or variants.

Some of the mutations may not change the properties of the virus, others may even be harmful to the viruses themselves, but some may end up allowing a “selective advantage” and even making the virus more “friendly” to the host and making it benign.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the WHO has classified as “Variants of Concern” (VdP) those that have the potential to cause serious infections or to spread more easily. kept under close surveillance.

Find out what the current SARs-CoV-2 “Variants of Concern” are: