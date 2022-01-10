Vasco announces the signing of right-back Weverton | Vasco

Vasco announced, this Monday, the hiring of right-back Weverton. The 22-year-old, who belongs to RB Bragantino, signed a loan contract until the end of the season. This is the club’s ninth reinforcement for 2022.

The right flank is one of the most needy positions in Vasco’s squad, who appeared last Monday only with Léo Matos as a specialist in the function – Cayo Tenório is out of the plans of coach Zé Ricardo and will be loaned.

1 of 2 Vasco announces the signing of right-back Weverton — Photo: Publicity Vasco announces the signing of right-back Weverton — Photo: Publicity

Weverton arrived at Bragantino in early 2020. Since then, it has been an option on the reserve bank. He played, in total, 34 games and scored one goal. For the 2022 season, the right-back was one of the athletes who received the green light from Massa Bruta to look for another club.

Born in Maceió, Weverton began his career at Santa Cruz de Alagoas. He also passed by Figueirense and Cruzeiro before being signed by Bragantino.

Three years ago, in 2019, he was invited by Tite’s coaching staff to participate in the Brazilian team’s training at Granja Comary. At the time, he gave Neymar a pen, and the video went viral (remember the video that opens the article).

Vasco’s hiring for 2022:

Goalkeeper: Thiago Rodrigues

Thiago Rodrigues Sides: Edimar and Weverton

Edimar and Weverton Defenders: Anderson Conceição and Luís Cangá

Anderson Conceição and Luís Cangá Midfielders: Yuri Lara, Vitinho and Isaac

Yuri Lara, Vitinho and Isaac Attacker: Raniel