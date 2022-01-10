Vasco, Zico, friends and other clubs express support after Roberto Dinamite reveals cancer | Vasco

Friends, former players and clubs showed solidarity with Roberto Dinamite this Sunday, after the former Vasco star revealed that he has cancer. On social networks, many people were moved by the news. Former rivals and a good friend of Dynamite, Zico spoke up and sent positive energy to Vasco’s idol.
– Bob, buddy. You’ve always been a warrior and you’re going to win more in this fight by scoring a goal with your recovery. We always want you with that smile. A lot of positive energy and a lot of faith, because God is in control – posted Zico.
Zico spoke up after his friend Dinamite revealed he had cancer: “This fight is going to win again” — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
In addition to Vasco, the club where Dinamite shone and became the biggest idol in history, Fluminense and Flamengo sent messages of support to the former player.
– We will always be together, you will win this battle again – posted the official profile of Vasco.
Júnior and Vanderlei Luxemburgo also demonstrated and wished Roberto luck.
At home, after being hospitalized at the end of the year due to an obstruction in the intestine, Roberto Dinamite revealed, this Sunday, that he will start chemotherapy this week. Vasco’s biggest idol said that some tumors were discovered during tests carried out while he was hospitalized and treatment begins this week.
Roberto Dinamite, 67, was admitted on December 23, to a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, and had to undergo emergency surgery because of an obstruction in part of his intestine. The former Vasco player spent Christmas in the hospital and was discharged on December 31st.