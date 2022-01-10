Video: Famous hairdresser accused of spitting on woman’s hair at event in India

THE hair stylist Jawed Habib, a famous hair stylist in India, became the subject of controversy after spitting in a woman’s hair during a professional training course in Muzaffarnagar. The young woman was in the audience and was called to volunteer for a demonstration.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Habib appears combing the woman’s hair. “My hair is dirty. Why is it dirty? Because I didn’t use shampoo. Listen carefully: if you don’t have water, if there is a lack of water, you can just spit it out… hair stylist .

the action of hair stylist drew laughter and applause from the spectators, however, the volunteer stated that she felt “humiliated”.

“I run a beauty salon and was attending a seminar by Jawed Habib. I was called on stage to get a haircut. He misbehaved with me. He said that if you don’t have water, you can also use spit to cut your hair,” said Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut.

The woman filed a complaint against the hairdresser. The National Women’s Commission also became aware of the incident and asked the authorities to take appropriate action.

After the repercussion of the case, Jawed Habib apologized. “Some words spoken during the event seemed to hurt people. These sessions are attended by professionals and are usually long. Sometimes you have to keep the mood. Despite this, I will say from my heart that if you were hurt, please forgive me.” hair stylist.

