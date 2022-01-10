VIDEO: Injured pilot saved before being hit by train | World

Los Angeles Police Department/Reproduction Los Angeles police rescue injured pilot about to be hit by a train

Los Angeles police managed to prevent an injured plane pilot from being run over by a train last Sunday afternoon (09). The images were recorded by the body camera of one of the security agents. Watch the rescue:

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

Trapped in the plane’s hardware, the bloodied pilot is removed from the crash site with the help of a group of police officers. After leaving the railway line – in the neighborhood of Pacoima, near the San Fernando/Osborne station -, in a matter of seconds, a train appears and runs over the single engine.

Before the pilot is withdrawn, it is possible to hear shouts of “go, go, go” from one of those involved.

According to the portal New York Post,

the aircraft crash occurred due to lack of power. Local police stressed the officers’ “heroism” and “quick action” to carry out the rescue in time.