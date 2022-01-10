Video of homeless person singing Happy Birthday with dogs touches and goes viral on social media – World

A video of a homeless person sharing a birthday cake with their dogs went viral on social media and changed the life of ‘Choco’, who is called José Luis Matosmora and lives in the city of Bucamaranga, Colombia. It appears in the images singing happy birthday beside the pets, who also wear a birthday hat. The information is from Metropolis.

The three were filmed alone on a stairway in a town square. Choco puts on his hats later, inserts birthday candles in the little cake and starts singing Happy Birthday.

During the song, which he accompanies with clapping, he hugs and caresses the two mutts.

Finally, break a piece of cake for each dog and serve last.

New life

With the repercussion of the video, which was widely shared, ‘Choco’ received help.

Human rights activist David Guerrero went in search of the man who appears in the images. He was given a bag of food for Choco, Nena and Shaggy’s pet dogs.

Since then, Guerrero has helped homeless people find a place to live, new clothes, work and a cell phone.

‘Choco’ chose, in partnership with his new friend, to organize a food store so that he can help other stray dogs.