Video: Pilot saved seconds before train hits crashed US plane

A pilot was pulled from a plane seconds before the plane was hit by a train, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (9). The pilot, who left Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

A video shared by LAPD shows two officers pulling the bloodied pilot to safety. Then it is possible to see the train hitting the aircraft that was stopped on the tracks.

“Officers from the Foothill Division displayed heroism and quick action in saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks on San Fernando Road. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft,” police wrote on social media.

Officials said train service was disrupted and road traffic was diverted in the area. The accident will be investigated. The condition of the pilot, who was taken to hospital, was not released.

