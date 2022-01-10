Video shows policemen rescuing an injured pilot seconds before a plane is hit by a train. Watch! – Monet

+



Policemen save pilot seconds before plane is hit by train (Photo: publicity)

Some action filmmakers will work for decades and reach retirement without being able to direct a scene as electrifying as the one we’ll show below. Whether due to the nitroglycerin content, or due to the unusual gathering of elements, emotion and outcome. The short 18-second video was produced by the body camera of a Los Angeles police officer and shows the rescue of an injured pilot seconds before his plane was completely destroyed by a train.

The dramatic scene came moments after the pilot of the small single-engine plane made an emergency landing right on top of the railway line that cuts through the neighborhood of Pacoima, at around 2 pm on Sunday, police said. The pilot, who was wounded and can be seen with a bloodied face, was the only occupant of the aircraft, which crashed after losing power, according to the LAPD Valley Bureau.

The police department itself shared the incredible images recorded by its agent and show the swift action of the police, who pull the man out of the plane seconds before the aircraft is completely destroyed by a composition that did not have the opportunity to brake before the collision. “Go, go,” someone in the video can be heard screaming as the train approaches, honking its horn. The quick action was praised by the department’s statement, which called the agents’ work an act of “quick-action heroism.”