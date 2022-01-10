Vinicius Redd opens the game about sex scenes with Larissa Manoela

Vinicius Redd talked about your participation in the movie Lulli, from Neflix, in which he became involved with Larissa Manoela in the production in which they were one of the main characters. The actor was responsible for recording the first sex scene in the former child actress’s career.

In an interview with journalist Thayná Rodrigues, in the column by Patrícia Kogut of the newspaper O Globo, the artist gave details of how the sensual scenes were shot. He praised the Globo star, and highlighted the successful partnership.

“Larissa and I got to know each other better on this project. She is a darling. It was a great partner, not only in this most delicate scene. We talked before and I saw that she was feeling super comfortable. The team conducted brilliantly. After this work, we became friends”, said Vinicius Redd.

Well accepted by the public, the film Lulli made an impact and achieved his career positively on social media. Through a brief assessment, Redd stated: “When I was cast, I didn’t imagine the size the work could reach.”

Larissa Manoela and Vinicius Redd (Photo: Publicity)

