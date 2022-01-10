Virginia Fonseca fulfills her big dream of joining Big Brother Brasil 22

This Saturday, January 8th, anxiety takes over the web to know who will be the next brothers who will enter the most popular reality show in Brazil. We found one of the influencers that will show the most watched new house in the country, none other than the influencer, Virgínia Fonseca.

Virginia runs her own reality show on social media, sharing her life. She was one of the influencers chosen by Globo to visit Big Brother Brasil’s new home before the confined.

This strategy of bringing influencers to the reality house before confinement is not new, as it has been adopted since some previous editions. However, this time, the public reach of this strategy promises to be greater, as Virginia is one of the biggest influencers in Brazil.

Therefore, the BBB’s production strategy is to generate viral content and, thus, draw attention to the program’s debut. In recent editions, the power of the “internet” in the performance of the reality was evident. The Influencer Invasion is scheduled to take place on January 16, the day before the show airs.

Virginia Fonseca makes radical change in haircut

The influencer took fans by surprise by making such a radical haircut. The blonde with long hair opted for a cut with shorter strands. So, the The repercussion of Virginia’s haircut was extremely positive, pleasing her followers.

In addition, Zé Felipe, her husband, insisted on praising the influencer. The blonde’s haircut could become a trend among young people, bringing a more gringa aesthetic to the look.

