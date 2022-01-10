Visits at Hospital da Unimed and at São João Batista are temporarily suspended

High number of Covid-19 cases and respiratory diseases motivated the decision

Unimed temporarily suspended visits to patients hospitalized at the institution’s hospital and at São João Batista. The decision was released through a note in the early afternoon of this Monday, the 10th, and motivated by the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases.

In the note, Unimed highlighted the need to redouble attention to preventive protocols. “We ask for understanding and patience in this delicate moment and we reinforce the importance of preventive measures: use of a mask, frequent hand hygiene with alcohol gel and social distance, in addition to vaccination”, says the note.

This morning, the Secretary of Health, Acélio Casagrande, said that Criciúma should return to surpass the mark of one thousand active cases of Covid-19 this week. According to the latest report published by the Epidemiological Surveillance, the city has 469 active cases.

In hospital institutions in Criciúma, there are nine beds occupied for Covid-19 treatment, seven of which are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are still six beds occupied by patients suspected of having contracted the virus. Check out the Unimed note: