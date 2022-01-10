Volunteer calls for families to leave home: ‘For the love of God’ – General

The Carioca Dam has a 99% failure rate (photo: Reproduction/Social networks and Par de Minas City Hall/Disclosure) This Sunday (9/1) security agencies instructed riverside families that live below the Carioca Plant, in the city of Par de Minas, to leave their homes. “For God’s sake,” asked one of the volunteers. The dam is on high alert and the risk extends to residents of six other cities in the Central Region of Minas: Pitangui, Ona de Pitangui, So Joo de Cima, Casquilho de Baixo, Casquilho de Cima and Conceio do Par.

“If it breaks, it’s going to explode Carioca, Ona do Pitangui, it’s going to come along this straight line, it’s going to arrive, in the lane. It’s going to come with a plant, with everything, I touch it, it’s going to wash everything here. So, for God’s sake, they were instructed, not even the military will be able to stay here anymore, everyone will go up to the upper part, below Pitangui, as soon as it works”, said the volunteer.

He also warns: “Here we are in the line of fire, the dam will go down here. Guys, please go home, let’s all disappear”.

The city of Par de Minas also published, this evening, an alert on social networks. An Operations Center was set up in Carioca. Firefighters, Military Police and Civil Defense are on site monitoring.