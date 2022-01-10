We discovered Nikão’s contract with São Paulo

Many fans are still disappointed with the fact that Inter lost the signing of Nikão to São Paulo. However, now at least we have discovered the values ​​that made Inter lose the deal.

Trending: Inter in the Market: Business for Busts may change after conversation

That’s because the amounts involved in Nikão’s deal with São Paulo were leaked. First, let’s talk about the salary, the player will receive a salary of R$ 500 thousand.

At Inter, the last salary proposal we knew was R$ 600 thousand. In other words, a skilful executive director makes a difference, however, it is not the case for the director who is in colorado.

Trending: Inter already knows which opponents they can face in the Copa do Brasil

But, continuing, the contract has the same duration in São Paulo, that Inter offered: 4 years. This detail was what scared the crowd the most, as the player will be 33 years old at the end of the contract.

In addition, another R$3.5 million in gloves will be paid to the player. These gloves will be diluted in the athlete’s salary over the 4 years of the contract.

Trending: Rodrigo Dourado achieved an incredible mark for Inter

But, the most interesting part and which stopped the deal were the R$ 4 million requested by the businessman. The amount was accepted by São Paulo, who “laughing” paid the amount.

After all, the player came for free, which Brazilian team is going to sell a player at Nikão’s level for R$ 4 million. Therefore, it is a very acceptable value, as there was no transfer fee.

Trending: Bahia reveals that Inter is in debt and wants players on loan

São Paulo did a great deal by hiring Nikão because of Inter’s incompetence

Again, the inexperience of Inter’s management made the club lose a great player to a rival. After losing Felipe Melo to Fluminense, Nikão hit São Paulo.

Trending: New Sales: Thiago Galhardo has a new suit and could make money for Inter

However, this opens up a big question which is whether Inter will be able to hire good enough players to at least stay in Serie A. For, the management’s ineptitude has been frightening.