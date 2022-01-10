‘We have to bet on the country and stop mimimi’, says Besaliel Botelho – Economy

Besaliel Botelho is a kind of leader in the vehicle sector in Brazil. After all, the 62-year-old executive joined the Bosch there are 37 and started to manage the Powertrain area in 1987. Under his command, the company developed the dual-fuel system, which allows the car to use gasoline, ethanol or a mixture of both in any proportion. More recently, the company participated in the project that gave rise to the first 100% electric vehicle created and produced in Latin America: the Volkswagen e-Delivery truck, whose sales began in 2021.

On the eve of passing the baton of president to Argentine Gastón Diaz Perez, the person from Recife who went to study at Germany at age 18 and returned with 25, he gave the following interview to state.

In 2021, the vehicle sector was affected, in addition to the pandemic, by issues such as the high dollar and the lack of components, especially semiconductors. How was the performance of Bosch?

In 2021, we had a good market share gain in all segments. We created new business models and grew a lot in e-commerce. The industry of segments where we operate has grown. So 2021 was perhaps one of Bosch’s record-setting years. We also face several hurdles, such as supply chain disruption, with serious problems in the steel and other raw materials sector. Bosch is a major supplier of in-vehicle electronics and we use a lot of chips. In any case, we have advanced a lot in digitalization, applied strong concepts from Industry 4.0 and managed to achieve neutrality in terms of carbon emissions in all our plants and in our other operations here in Brazil.

Recently, mr. said that each region of the planet will develop its own solution to reduce emissions generated by vehicles. The way is not electrification?

It’s not about electrification, it’s about decarbonization. In other words, to reduce CO2 emissions and the greenhouse effect. The area of ​​mobility is one of those involved, but it is not the biggest. And you can’t just look at what comes out of the vehicle’s exhaust. It is necessary to cover the entire energy generation chain. With battery-powered cars, you solve the problem in big cities, but don’t decarbonate the planet. Brazil has been operating on this front for many years, using biomass and ethanol. More than 83% of our electricity and 45% of our energy matrix is ​​renewable. Each region has its specificity and, in Brazil, I believe it involves biomass. Before reaching a solution for a pure electric car or a fuel cell, the country must have others that can be implemented more quickly.

This year, there will be elections for the President of the Republic. Regardless of who is chosen, what does the government have to do to develop the country?

I’m very optimistic about 2022. Brazil is a very vibrant country in terms of potential, importance and relevance. Not only because of what it generates in the primary sectors and in agribusiness. We have bright heads looking for new businesses and opportunities. The current government carried out more than 121 bids, which represent R$ 650 billion in investments in highways and railways. My theme is not politics, but looking at Brazil. I want to see the country evolve. We need to sell Brazil’s image abroad, because that’s how foreign investments come. The country is so strong that, if politics doesn’t get in the way, it will go it alone. The private sector is very committed to the country. We need to rescue good values ​​and continue fighting corruption, which is a cancer in our country. Only with more jobs, business opportunities and investments, and not distributing money, will we lift the people out of poverty. We have to believe and bet on Brazil, stop “mimimi” and push the country forward.

Most of his career has been in management positions at Bosch. What was the most complicated moment?

One of the most difficult moments of my career was in March, April 2020. I had the responsibility of crossing the Bosch ocean liner with 10,000 employees on board through a storm we had never seen before. There was no cake recipe, and I couldn’t ask the head office in Germany for help because the storm was there too. There were people dying all over the world, contamination, restrictions measures… But then came the provisional measure that allowed for a reduction in working hours and wages. We had to act fast. In two weeks, we settled everything with the unions and employees. I only got to sleep better after May, when we managed to equalize the cash and employment issues. Salaries were reset and we started to grow again.

As mr. How do you evaluate your trajectory at Bosch and what do you expect from your new position on the company’s board?

We have invested around R$1.5 billion over the last ten years in technology and innovation. Together with our customers, we make vehicles safer, more connected and more efficient. The Flex system contributed to 500 million tons of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere. So, I see a very positive balance and a good moment, with strong growth compared to 2019. In a short time, we will practically double our revenues. On the board, I will act strategically, mainly on issues related to energy and the future of mobility. I coordinate the digitization group of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). In addition, I am president of the Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering (AEA). I have a lot to do and I will continue to work strongly to contribute to Brazil.

If you could send a message to Botelho who had just left the Hochschule Karlsruhe University (HKA), in Germany, in 1985, what would it be?

I would say to that young man at that time: “Join Bosch, it’s a good company. It will help you a lot in your professional career and to expand your knowledge.”