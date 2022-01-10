‘We will reach 1,000 active cases this week in Criciúma,’ says Acélio Casagrande

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose again in recent days in Criciúma. According to the Secretary of Health, Acélio Casagrande, this week, the municipality should re-register more than a thousand residents with the active virus.

“We had stopped talking about Covid-19, as we had a very good frame at the end of the year. However, the contamination returned with force. We have the contamination in a community way. Cases have been mild. For every 100 tests, 45 are positive. We will reach 1,000 active cases this week in Criciúma”, said the manager of the portfolio, in an interview with the journalist John Paul Messer, from Radio Eldorado.

Despite the increased transmission of the virus, Casagrande stressed that there is no increase in hospitalizations. “We will continue to monitor people so that they have this passage through this wave once again. Today, from 1 pm, we will have all the Basic Health Units (UBSs) treating people with flu-like symptoms”, he explained. “In the morning, we will attend to the other comorbidities that have not ceased to exist”, he added.

Employees on leave

As Casagrande, about 100 employees of the Department of Health are on leave due to Covid-19. “It’s a very large amount due to the disease. We will not have a doctor, a nurse, but other professionals will be in the units to serve the population”, he highlighted.

Also according to the secretary, this Sunday, the 9th, 400 tests were carried out in Criciúma and 180 were positive.

epidemiological bulletin

Criciúma’s latest epidemiological bulletin was updated on Friday. The data pointed to 469 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city registered 39,942 residents with coronavirus, 38,806 recovered and 467 deaths.