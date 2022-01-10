What happened to an Uber passenger trapped for hours in a blizzard

A passenger from the US state of Virginia was reimbursed for the $600 (3,400 reais) he was charged per trip on Uber after being stranded in mile-long traffic jam in Virginia that has left some motorists stranded on the interstate for more than a day in a blizzard.

Andrew Peters of Richmond, Va., was traveling from Dulles International Airport on Monday after a recent trip to San Francisco. He told Washington radio station WTOP that he had no idea what was happening in Virginia and the blizzard severity. Peters’ Uber driver also didn’t realize how terrible the traffic on I-95 was, eventually going onto the highway and getting stuck in traffic, according to the network.

Virginia State Police said several vehicles such as trucks crashed on the snow and ice slippery road, causing a massive traffic jam Virginia government officials defend the response to snow congestion on I-95, although people have become more of a day stuck in the traffic jam in the snow.

“It was kind of scary,” Peters told WTOP. “We didn’t have food or water.” After being stuck on the highway for a total of nine hours, Peters finally returned home paying $200 for the trip. However, as soon as he returned home, Peters said the travel-sharing company charged an additional $400, bringing its grand total from Dulles International Airport to Richmond to $600.

Peters claimed that after several attempts, he disputed the additional charge with Uber. The transport company contacted him on Wednesday to apologize for the incident. “They were sad to hear that I had … so many issues with the app, and that they would love to fully reimburse me,” he said.

In an email to US public radio station NPR, Uber spokeswoman Michelle Blackwell said Peters had received an offer to refund after the “terrible ordeal.” “We appreciate his patience during this process and are delighted that he and his Uber driver made it home safely,” said Blackwell.

According to the Uber website, factors such as heavy traffic or bad weather can cause damage to passengers because the trip takes longer than expected. To compensate a driver for the additional time, the company says the passenger fare can be increased.

Drivers were stuck in traffic for hours on I-95 with the highway covered in snow. It was the biggest snowfall in the region in three years. The National Weather Service reported that up to 11 inches of snow (almost 30 centimeters) fell in the area during last Monday’s winter storm.