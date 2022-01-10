What matters for the stock market today, according to 4 analysts – Money Times

The prospect of rising interest rates in the United States remains one of the main topics of attention for investors, show the opening reports of brokerages this Monday (10).

THE Future Ibovespa fell 0.21%, after a rise of 1.14% in the main stock index on Friday (7). On Monday, global markets dawn without a defined direction, with the US falling 0.1% and Europe falling 0.1%.

Investors await new data on American inflation, to be released from this Wednesday (12), and the earnings season in the US, which starts on Friday (14).

At China, the Hang Seng index rose 1.1%, driven by higher technology papers.

See the highlights of this second, according to four brokers.

Genius: Labor market reinforces monetary tightening

THE Great Investments says that job creation data in the US disappointed the market with the net positive balance of 199,000 jobs in December, but highlights that there was a “surprising” drop in the unemployment rate, which reached a level of 3.9%.

“The reading that the labor market remains very heated due to the increase in the average hourly wage (+0.61%), surprising the market consensus (0.4%), reinforces the argument in favor of a more hawkish [intenção de aumentar os juros] of the American Central Bank to contain high inflation”.

XP: Interest on US Treasury bonds continues to rise

THE XP Investments highlights that interest rates on US Treasuries continue to rise as the market prices the Fed’s rising interest rate cycle.

The 10-year interest is approaching 1.8%, from 1.4% in mid-December, recalls the brokerage. “Short-term bonds are being built in to nearly four base interest rate hikes this year.”

According to XP, markets will closely monitor Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Senate speech on Tuesday (11) and consumer inflation figures for December on Wednesday.

Earth: Pressure from servers is a point of attention

THE Land Investments draws attention to the mobilization of civil servants and says that President Jair Bolsonaro informed that no adjustment is guaranteed for anyone.

“Meanwhile, the government continues to face mobilizations by public officials, especially agents of the Federal Revenue, which affected the functioning of ports last week”, he says.

For the broker, the salary adjustment previously promised by Bolsonaro to federal police pressures state governments for adjustments to the civil and military police of each unit of the federation, with protests scheduled in some states. “On the week’s radar, Bolsonaro said that tomorrow a solution could be announced.”

BB: local caution

To BB Investments, local assets should remain sensitive to the outside world, with investors waiting for the schedule of events and indicators for the week. The bank speaks in a tone of greater caution for variable income, with the dollar strengthening.

“It is expected that assets point to a bias of caution, maintaining the concern with the resilience of inflation and issues related to the political and fiscal environment, with the interest rate curve showing an upward bias,” he says.