What the 1st iPhone was like: the details of Apple’s cell phone announced 15 years ago – 01/09/2022

On January 9, 2007, the world saw for the first time the phone that Steve Jobs, Apple’s chief executive, called “revolutionary.” It was the presentation of the first iPhone, during Macworld, an event promoted by the apple company.

Jobs’ exaggerations aside, the fact is that the device influenced the phone market. The curious thing is that despite the presentation having been in the beginning of 2007, the sale of the first iPhone only started in June 2007 in the US, which, at the time, caused great expectations in the market about the phone, as well as increasing the anxiety of brand fans.

How was the first iPhone

Jobs introduced the conversation about the new phone, saying that it would actually be a three-in-one device: a cell phone, an Internet communicator and an iPod (the company’s music player device). “Today Apple is reinventing the phone,” said the Apple executive and founder.

Steve Jobs during the presentation of the first iPhone in 2007 Image: Reproduction

Currently, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, since Jobs’s death in 2011, only makes an introduction and the presentation of new devices and services is shared with other employees of the company.

As a good speaker, Jobs made jokes and all the time argued that the smartphones of the time were not smart: they had small screens, physical keyboards and the directional buttons did not adapt to the applications, making the experience truncated.

The iPhone’s differential was to bring a 3.5-inch “screen”, and the interaction with the phone would be, in Jobs’ words, with the “best pointing device in the world and that we all have”: the fingers.

The device only had a 2-megapixel rear camera – no selfie camera, which has only appeared in other editions of Apple’s cell phone. As for storage, the first iPhone had 4GB, 8GB or 16GB options.

Back of the first iPhone, which was equipped with a 2 megapixel camera Image: Reproduction

The cheapest model, 4 GB, was sold pegged to US carriers and cost US$ 499. In direct conversation and with the current exchange rate, this would be around R$ 2,800. The cheapest option at the Apple store in Brazil, the iPhone SE (64 GB), costs R$ 3,699.

Remember that to transfer music and backup, people should use iTunes , the same iPod sync software. There were no streaming music services; people bought music (or downloaded it illegally) and then transferred it to their phones to listen.

As for applications, despite being indispensable nowadays, they only appeared on the iPhone in 2008 with the App Store. Before that, there were mostly apps developed by Apple or third-party built-in options.

During the presentation, Apple’s partners at the time also appeared. Eric Schmidt, who was CEO of Google, showed Google Maps, and Jerry Yang, CEO of Yahoo, showed how the email application would work.

After launch, many companies gradually moved away from physical keyboards and embraced the large-screen and touch-interaction design.

Later, Apple chased after the competition. Samsung, for example, pioneered offering phones with giant screens, with the Galaxy Note, released in 2012, whose first edition had a 5.3-inch display. The first iPhone equivalent in size was the iPhone 6 Plus, at 5.5 inches, in 2014.

If you want to watch Steve Jobs’s first iPhone presentation in full, there are a few subtitled video options on YouTube. In all, the event lasts just over an hour.

*With reporting by Letícia Naisa