WhatsApp launches a function that will hinder those who do things hidden

THE Whatsapp promises to move the year 2022 with the launch of new features. One that is in the testing phase, and could come out at any time, will be a real pain in the ass for those who have the habit of doing things hidden by the messenger.

This is the function of introducing the profile pictures of a contact in message notifications. The novelty, announced by the portal WABetaInfo – specializing in advancing information about the features of the messenger – could become the first tool to be released by the app this year. It is currently only available in Beta version.

Novelty can undermine user privacy

According to a leaked image, the feature will run conveniently and simply on Android and iOS devices. Generally, when someone receives a message, only the contact’s name appears in the screen notification.

With the launch of the new tool, the photo will also be displayed. This update will apply to both individual and group conversations. The novelty promises to put an end to those who tend to save contact with other people with different names, for example, to evade the eyes of curious people.

Below is a screenshot showing the new functionality in action:

As this is a testing phase, only those who use WhatsApp Beta will have access to this new feature. The release for all other users should only happen after the correction of any bugs. It’s worth keeping an eye out at all times and keeping up with the news.