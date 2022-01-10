Where to watch the 2nd season of the series with Zendaya

Series with Zendaya, Euphoria is returning for a second season. Here’s where to watch.

The second season of Euphoria arrives in Brazil via HBO Max. It will be available through the streaming service at 9 pm this Sunday, January 9th.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the release on HBO Max, it will also be possible to watch it on the HBO channel.

An important detail is that the second season of Euphoria will not be released completely, with a new episode being aired per week.

In addition to her role in Euphoria, Zendaya is currently also popular for her role as MJ in the MCU Spider-Man franchise.

She also worked on Dune and starred in several Disney productions when she was younger.

Success series with Zendaya

Euphoria is a drama series created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO.

The show follows a group of high school students through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity and trauma.

In addition to Zendaya, Euphoria’s cast also includes Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, among other stars.

In Brazil, Euphoria, with Zendaya, can be watched by HBO Max.