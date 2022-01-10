Whindersson Nunes poses for official fight photo with Popó and is teased: “Good luck, Moana” | boxing

The comedian Whindersson Nunes embodied the boxing fighter style for a duel against four-time world champion Acelino Popó Freitas. The comedian from Piauí faces the ex-boxer on January 30, in Santa Catarina, in an exhibition fight that has been awaited since last year. , when the two announced that the confrontation would take place. The comedian posed for the official photo of the event and shared it on social media.

– Fotinhas for you to be personally disappointed saying “thank you, I thought you were stronger” – joked the comedian.

Whindersson and Popó confirmed the exhibition fight to be held in Balneário Camboriú for January 30th. The native of Piauí has ​​been training since last year and shared with fans the intense preparation for the duel. Look above. He took a break from his career after nearly 10 years of stage history.

The comedian’s followers reacted with good humor to the rehearsal records for the photos of the event against Popó. On Friday, the former athlete signed the contract for the fight. The former boxer also took photos that will be used in publicizing the fight.

– Good luck, Moana – said the comedian Bob Nunes.

– Aquaman’s face 😍. Gorgeous, horny, handsome and hot – published the influencer Thiago Barros.

– Countdown to Fight of the Century

– I thought it was couscous in shorts

– Where’s the beer buchin?

Popó is four-time world boxing champion and is currently engaged in a political career. Whindersson’s first contact with the modality was in 2018 when shooting a movie. According to him, the sport helped him fight depression.