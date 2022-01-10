who are the jewels that ‘haunt’ in the base and have already turned on the radar of Real Madrid and other giants

Jewels by Flamengo and Palmeiras are already starting to attract the world’s attention for their performances at Copinha

Richest clubs in the country, palm trees and Flamengo were protagonists of Brazilian football with titles from brazilian, Brazil’s Cup and Libertadores Conmebol. And the two ‘left over’ also when it comes to the base category.

On the alviverde side, the team reached an incredible record recently. After winning the under-20 Paulista Cup, Verdão won exactly 100 titles in the last five years, adding their men’s and women’s teams in the base and in the professional. In addition, the team has a diamond to be cut in the coming years: Endrick.

With only 15 years old, the boy Endrick, revelation of the youth categories of Palmeiras, has been ‘haunted’ the world of the ball with a performance above the expected, even in superior categories in relation to his age.

Endrick started to shine in Copinha in the rout by 6-1 over Assu, when he scored two goals and went out at half-time. In the 3-0 game against Real Ariquemes, on Saturday, he started on the bench, went in and scored two more, one of them being a great goal. He has 167 goals in 170 games for Palmeiras.

Phenomenon in the base, it cannot be used in an official game yet. Only in July, when he turns 16, will he be able to sign a professional contract. Currently, he has a training link with Palmeiras.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United they got in touch with the athlete’s staff, in addition to Flamengo, who, through an intermediary, contacted Douglas, Endrick’s father, about a possible trip to the Rio de Janeiro club. THE ESPN.com.br found that Palmeiras is calm about the boy’s future.

If Palmeiras comes with titles on the base and a jewel that arouses interest even from clubs abroad, Flamengo is in a similar situation. In addition to having a winning team at the base in the U-17 and U-20 category, the team that is in Copinha has a name that even the professional has already played: Matheus França.

The main name of Flamengo’s under-17 team, champions of the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Supercopa do Brasil, striker Matheus França, aged just 17, entered Real Madrid’s radar.

ESPN.com.br found that the merengue team began to closely monitor the red-black sensation. It is worth remembering that Real has recently invested heavily in Flamengo’s jewels: Vinicius Jr. was bought for 45 million euros in 2017, while Reinier was sold to the Spanish for 30 million euros in 2020. But Matheus França will certainly have a way out more expensive to maintain a high level.

Matheus França is the owner of Flamengo’s highest fine at present: 100 million euros, something around R$ 640 million. With a contract until 2027, he has a great relationship with Flamengo, who are aware of the boy’s potential and are aware that the next ‘fat’ sale involves the use of Matheus França.

If in professional terms, Palmeiras and Flamengo are experiencing good financial times and achievements, the serious work they have done reflects when it comes to basics. In addition to million-dollar sales, the clubs reap rewards in the top team with revealed athletes, such as Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino and Danilo, on the Palmeiras side, and Matheuzinho, Hugo and João Gomes. But the future is really at the feet of Endrick and Matheus França.