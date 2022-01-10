Who are the victims of the tragedy in Capitólio (MG)

In addition, the police are awaiting any reports of further disappearances, in the case of potential tourists who were alone.
“It could be that a person or a couple was walking and a rock fell. So far, none of the agencies has received information about other missing persons. We are starting and we are in no hurry to finish the work”, said delegate Marcos Pimenta.
Tragedy in Capitol (MG)
Four speedboats were hit by a rockslide caused by a “waterspout” in the canyon region of Lake Furnas, in Capitólio, Minas Gerais, on Saturday (8). The boats carried tourists.
There are records of at least 32 injuries. Ten people died.
The Brazilian Navy informed, in a note, that an inquiry was launched to investigate the circumstances of the accident. The work will be done in conjunction with the Civil Police in the region.
Photo indicated danger
A photo taken in 2012 by a tourist already warned of the risks of a huge crack in the wall that collapsed. According to geotechnical engineer Paulo Afonso, the photo indicates that the site should have been hospitalized years ago so that it would not receive tourists.
“Yes, it’s a danger sign. This set is too big. We can compare with this gentleman that appears below and observe that the width is greater than the thickness of a person. We can speak crudely of more than 30 cm”, he explained.
“It is evidence, an imminent sign of the block’s toppling. With a crack of this magnitude no one could be down there. There should be a safety line, those barrels floating informing that it was a dangerous region”, added the engineer.
Video shows despair
A video released by BandNews TV shows the despair of tourists and guides who witnessed the rockslide.
The images were recorded by people who were on a vessel farther away from the accident site. They observe the beginning of the detachment of the rock and try to alert passengers and crew of other boats.
“The stone is falling! That ‘piece’ over there will fall. Get out! It’s going to fall!” they scream. In a few minutes, the rock collapses and hits four vessels.
Responsibilities
The engineer specializing in risk management Gerardo Portela said that the video above reveals the “unpreparedness” of the tourist guides who commanded the expeditions in the city.
“This video adds a lot. Shows the unpreparedness of tour guides in face of what is happening. There was plenty of time to get away, even considering they were in very full boats with underpowered engines. They positioned themselves the wrong way, heading for the danger region. One of them had no way of reversing and pointing to the escape route, delaying the process,” he explained.
“These people were not prepared to realize what was happening, this is serious. They underestimated what was happening, showed everything as if it were an attraction. We have issues that even involve a penal code,” he declared.
According to the expert, if the suspicion is confirmed after official investigations, the tourism companies responsible for the guides and local authorities may be held responsible.