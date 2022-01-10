who is the businesswoman who accuses the doctor of violence

Shantal Verdelho spoke, in her first interview, for Globo’s “Fantástico”, about the obstetric violence she claims to have suffered during childbirth by the doctor Renato Kalil. Shantal, who has gained a wave of support from celebrities and the anonymous since the allegation became public last year, was already known before the case came to light.

The paulistana is a digital influencer, businesswoman and is 32 years old. He made a career transition that radically changed his life. Shantal worked for about seven years as PR for Schutz, the famous women’s shoe brand, before focusing on social media.

There are more than 1.6 million followers who follow the influencer on Instagram alone. What content does it produce? Shantal shares moments related to her lifestyle, with tips on various topics, related to motherhood, food and physical exercise training.

In terms of business, the businesswoman owns a beachwear brand, a jewelry brand and a wine brand.

friend of famous

Shantal Verdelho with her friend Bruna Marquezine. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Shantal is part of the world of celebrities and has some friends who are well known to the general public. One of them is Gabriela Pugliesi, who always appears in the media for some controversial stance or for having someone she knows on a reality show.

She is also close to Bruna Marquezine, and has already come out in defense of the actress when Bruna was criticized for asking for a break from the recordings of “God Save the King” to go to Russia to see ace Neymar play in the World Cup, in 2018, when they were lovers.

near fatal accident

Shantal suffered a scare in a serious kitchen accident with world-renowned chefs during a gastronomic event in 2009. The grill he was working on simply exploded due to a gas leak. “The feeling of terror is inexplicable. I closed my eyes and lived the longest minute of my life. Everything went through my head: my parents, my sisters and especially death,” he said in an account published by Glamor magazine.

The businesswoman was saved by chef Máximo, who hugged her to smother the fire. And by Alex Atala, who provided first aid. Shantal had 15% of her body compromised with third degree burns. She had to undergo four scaling surgeries and spent a month in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

I learned to enjoy life as if it were going to end at any moment, as it almost really did.

Married to Mateus Verdelho

Shantal Verdelho with Mateus Verdelho and children at Christmas 2021. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Shantal has two children with Mateus Verdelho, who was even with her during childbirth at the time of the episode of violence that the influencer suffered from the doctor. Verdelho is the ex-husband of Dani Bolina and the ex-boyfriend of Bárbara Evans. He participated in “The Farm” in 2013.

The model and Shantal have been married since 2017. The two met during UFC Brazil in 2015.