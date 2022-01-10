Why did Uber Eats end?

The announcement that Uber will no longer mediate food delivery in Brazil through the Uber Eats platform fell like a bomb in the sector. And there is no lack of possible explanations.

In a statement, Uber said that the end of food delivery was a “strategic change” decided with the intention of focusing the company’s business in the country on grocery shopping delivery, through the Cornershop service, and packages, through Uber Flash and Direct.

The timing of the move, however, raised suspicions. The announcement came a day after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned a law that obliges delivery apps to pay assistance to delivery people in cases of accidents during work and contamination by covid-19.

On the same day, Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) linked the end of Uber Eats in Brazil to a lawsuit filed by restaurants and delivery applications against iFood at Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

Is iFood to blame?

Since 2020, iFood has been accused of monopolizing the delivery market through exclusive contracts with restaurants. According to rivals like Rappi, which filed the suit and was soon followed by Uber Eats and other apps, iFood impedes the growth of rivals with this strategy.

“We were on high alert, especially for the reasons mentioned: the difficulty of overcoming the barriers imposed by the leading company in this market”, says Abrasel’s president, Paulo Solmucci, in a note sent to Tilt.

“Although these hypotheses are not yet confirmed [de que a culpa da saída do Uber Eats do Brasil é do iFood], the fact that Uber Eats has closed its activities only here is an indication that this market is sick, in need of a stronger remedy.”

According to Solmucci, the strongest remedy would be the implementation of the Open Delivery standard, an initiative by Abrasel supported by application companies that provides an open code for the standardization of menus and online orders.

In a statement, iFood said it does not comment on “business decisions of other companies”, but rebutted the accusation that it monopolizes the market: “the online delivery sector continues to evolve with the frequent entry of new competitors and the emergence of new ones business models”.

“This intense competition favors restaurants, delivery people and consumers, and promotes more innovation for the entire ecosystem”, completes iFood. The company also says that “its commercial policies are in strict compliance with competition law” and that it “continues to cooperate with the responsible authorities”.

In March 2021, Cade granted a defeat to iFood and prohibited the company from signing new exclusivity contracts until the conclusion of the process, which has no deadline to reach a verdict. Tilt found, however, that only 9% of the restaurants on the iFood platform are exclusive — the rate reached 12% before Cade’s ban.

Motoboys don’t care

For the partner delivery companies, the news of the departure of Uber Eats from Brazil arrived via a notification on the cell phone, according to Edgar “Gringo” Franscisco da Silva, president of Amabr (Association of Motorfretistas de Aplicações e Autônomos do Brasil).

For Gringo, the explanation for the departure of Uber Eats is another. “I believe it is leaving because it is becoming difficult to maintain this exploratory business where only the company makes money and the delivery person, although he works a lot, does not live with dignity,” said the Tilt.

The representative of the motofrontistas remembers that Uber Eats recently had to testify at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Applications at the City Council of São Paulo, a group that investigates the relationship between the companies and the partner delivery companies.

“I believe it may have something to do with the CPI of the city of São Paulo and the law that was signed [pelo governo federal]”, says Gringo. “The category is not losing anything with this company leaving, as it is one of those that devalued the delivery service.”

It wasn’t just in Brazil

Among delivery companies, another aired explanation is that the food delivery business simply wasn’t paying Uber the expected return. Since 2020, Uber Eats stopped operating in countries like India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia, among others.

Earlier, in 2016, Uber sold its food delivery operation in China to local rival giant Didi Chuxing, which owns the app 99’s Brazilian operation. of a global strategy.

“These decisions [de encerrar operações em diversos países] were taken as part of Uber’s ongoing strategy of being in first or second position in all Eats markets, increasing investment in some countries and moving out of others,” stated the company at the time.

For market analysts, Uber’s decision to cut investments in some countries signals to investors that it is willing to make sacrifices to finally make a profit.

Since March 2020, when Uber announced it would no longer deliver food in seven countries, the value of the company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange has risen 94%, after reaching its lowest value since going public in 2019 .