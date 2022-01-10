Why it might be better to exercise less, but more often

Michael Mosley*

From the BBC series “Just One Thing”

7 January 2022

If you don’t have much time to go to the gym, we have good news.

Recent research has shown a possible solution to your problem: exercise snacks.

The name in English refers to the small snacks we usually have throughout the day — and the proposal is exactly this: divide your daily exercise allowance into small parts.

This practice can be as—or even more—beneficial than a single 30-minute session of physical activity a day.

Just include in your routine 5-10 minute breaks of some activity that raises your heart rate, and you’ll soon see the benefits.

Less time, more frequency

For many people, the UK public health system’s (NHS) recommendation to do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week can seem like a herculean challenge.

“Time is the number one excuse people give for not exercising,” says Marie Murphy, professor of exercise and health at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, who has been researching the concept of exercise snacking since it appeared, about six years ago.

So the idea of ​​doing short exercise sessions throughout the day can make it easier to fit this healthy habit into your routine—especially if you don’t exercise regularly.

“Essentially, it’s the same thing. You’re still raising your heart rate, you’re stimulating the circulation, you’re activating various enzymes that help with metabolism and (control) your blood sugar. The only difference is that you’re doing it three times. (daily) in short sessions,” she says.

You can start by climbing a few flights of stairs here, taking a moderate-intensity bike ride there, and a short brisk walk around lunchtime.

And not only is it easier to do short sets of exercise, it’s more effective than a long workout.

Research shows that taking several short intervals of exercise throughout the day can match the health and fitness benefits of a long session, with some studies even suggesting it can help you burn more calories and lose more weight.

Murphy explains that when we divide exercise into several small sessions, it increases the number of times we are boosting our metabolism.

“Because when we stop exercising, our metabolism continues a little faster for a while while we recover (…) You still get that metabolic mill going a little faster,” he says.

“So if we do this three times a day, say 10 minutes (exercise) each time, it will likely result in more energy expenditure than doing (a single session of) 30 minutes.”

Also, splitting the workout also means you should be able to exercise at a higher intensity.

These may be the reasons why a comprehensive review of studies carried out in 2019 showed that breaking physical activity into smaller sessions was more effective in reducing participants’ weight, body fat, and LDL (bad cholesterol) cholesterol levels. — in addition to being as beneficial to cardiorespiratory fitness and blood pressure as a single long session.

But the benefits of exercise snacking don’t stop there.

In a small study of people with type 2 diabetes, researchers compared the effects of half an hour of moderate-intensity walking before dinner with just six minutes of brisk walking divided into one-minute sessions.

Those who practiced the exercise snacking they lowered their blood sugar levels after the meal, not just that day, but for the next 24 hours—with the others, neither happened.

Murphy explains that exercise often uses glucose for fuel — and when we contract our muscles, we activate some enzymes that allow glucose to pass from the blood to the muscles for use.

“This mechanism helps us to control the level of sugar in the blood, and probably reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the long term,” she says.

There is still evidence that the exercise snacking may have a greater impact on blood pressure.

“There is some evidence from some studies, one of them by colleagues in Japan, where they used a blood pressure monitor all day. They looked at the effects of short (exercise) sessions spread over a day and a single session ( of exercise). And they found that, collectively, the blood pressure lowering benefit of each walk combined was greater than the blood pressure lowering of just one walk.”

every minute counts

And is there a minimum duration time for each session of exercise snacking?

Perhaps the best news is that every minute of exercise counts.

“We used to tell people to try this in 10-minute sessions. But looking at the latest evidence, it seems like pretty much any length of exercise counts,” says Murphy.

“The main message here is that every minute counts. So, even if you only have one minute, you can still use it wisely to build toward the 30-minute goal.”

Raising your heart rate is especially beneficial—and it’s a sure sign that you’re exercising at moderate intensity. If you’re hot and panting, you’re on the right track. And maintaining this intensity will increase the benefits.

But the specialist points out that the simple act of “moving is better than sitting”.

“What I would advise people to do is try to find something that they can fit into a busy lifestyle. And something that doesn’t require a lot of extra equipment or time to change,” he suggests.

kiss the elevator goodbye

Are you wondering what would be a good exercise session to fit into your routine?

“I think climbing stairs is definitely the champion,” recommends Murphy.

Research conducted by one of his doctoral students showed that just two minutes of climbing stairs throughout the day, over an eight-week period, can improve resting blood pressure and blood lipids.

“A small amount of exercise, 2 minutes a day, provided a health benefit that you might not get from longer, gentler exercise,” he notes.

So, if you’re short on time, the exercise snacking may be the solution you were looking for.

When adding small amounts of exercise to your daily routine, it may not seem far to reach the goal of 150 minutes a week.

