Why it might be better to exercise less, but more often

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Why it might be better to exercise less, but more often 6 Views

  • Michael Mosley*
  • From the BBC series “Just One Thing”

Woman exercising climbing stairs.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Swap the elevator for the stairs as a good start

If you don’t have much time to go to the gym, we have good news.

Recent research has shown a possible solution to your problem: exercise snacks.

The name in English refers to the small snacks we usually have throughout the day — and the proposal is exactly this: divide your daily exercise allowance into small parts.

This practice can be as—or even more—beneficial than a single 30-minute session of physical activity a day.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Man found dead was treating hepatitis in a hospital in the Capital – Capital

A man was admitted to the hospital on December 25 and reportedly had an outbreak …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved