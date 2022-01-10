Widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra confesses she has never kissed anyone again. TV News

Deolane Bezerra opened up about her love life after the death of MC Kevin (1998-2021). At Hora do Faro this Sunday (9), the funkeiro’s widow said that she has never kissed anyone since the loss of her lover. Despite this, the lawyer said she was open to a new relationship.

“Are you kissing on the mouth? Didn’t you kiss anymore?”, asked Rodrigo Faro. “Not yet, it’s been seven months [que não beijo]. I think it’s something that will have to be, very natural, not because people want it,” replied Deolane, referring to the period of death of MC Kevin, which occurred in May 2021.

In an interview with Record’s program, the digital influencer vented about the pressure she receives from fans to resume her love life: “At Farofa da Gkay, a lot of people stayed in the comments [das páginas de fofoca]: ‘Wow, I’m just for the doctor’s kiss, I’m just waiting’. I, who used to never be with anyone in the first contact, now think I’m even more withdrawn”.

“One hour a blessed person appears. It’s not that I don’t want someone, who is closed [para um novo amor], is that no one has appeared who played yet”, added the blonde.

During the Sunday attraction, Faro invaded Deolane’s new mansion, valued at R$ 11 million. The presenter took the opportunity to question details of the lawyer’s personal life, such as plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

“Plastic I’m not a big fan. However, with aesthetic procedures, yes. For plastic, I had liposuction 14 years ago, when I had the Caique [filho dela], and I did another two years ago. On the chest, I did it only once. On the face, I do botox and lip filling. I’ve already done facial harmonization, but I didn’t do it on the entire face, I increased my chin a little”, explained Deolane.

The influencer confessed that the procedures that “changed her life” were lip filling and the use of dental contact lenses.

