Last Friday (7), XP announced the acquisition of 100% of Banco Modal. The transaction will take place through the exchange of shares. As a form of payment, Modal shareholders will receive XP shares or BDRs. In light of this news, understand if the Modal will continue to exist after being acquired by XP.

In all, Banco Modal shareholders will receive 19.5 million new class A shares or BDRs of XP Inc. This represents an average premium of 35% on the average value of the last thirty days of Modal on the Stock Exchange.

In a statement, it was said that the two institutions “will accelerate the process of disruption that has been taking place in the financial industry in Brazil, characterized by high growth potential and few dominant players”.

As an example, in September of last year, XP Inc. and Modal together had 3.8 million active customers.

The five largest Brazilian banks had a total of 457 million customers with bank relationships. In addition, these largest banks had 175 million customers with credit operations, not excluding double counting.

When considering net revenue, in the last 12 months to September 2021, XP Inc. and Modal added up to R$11.8 billion — against R$427 billion totaled by the five largest banks in the country.

According to the note, the two institutions “share the mission of exceeding their customers’ expectations”. The objective of “democratize access to high quality financial products and services at an affordable cost”.

there is the expectation “that the combination of the businesses adds value in a consistent and sustainable manner to the shareholders of both companies”.

Will Modal still exist after being acquired by XP?

In a communication to customers, the Bank Modal informs that it will continue to be segregated for the end customer. “Nothing will change in our relationship with you and the way we conduct our business. Your account remains on Modal with all the services and differentials you have today”, declares the institution.

Faced with this deal with XP, Modal claims that it is now part of a larger group — joining forces and looking for synergies so that investors can access better services, products and advice in the financial market.