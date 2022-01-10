William Bonner boasts car collection: ‘I’m not an accumulator’

Presenter William Bonner, 58, flaunted his classic car collection on social media, but assured him he’s the kind of collector who doesn’t like to hoard.

In posts on Instagram, the anchor of “Jornal Nacional” published a photo of several cars of different models that belong to his collection and pointed out that he already had dozens of cars in his garage.

“In 12 years, as a collector, I had dozens of copies. Dozens. They passed by me, received care, delivered happiness and went to other garages. Here are some of them. Who knows, you’ve seen them around?”, he began.

“The first issue in the collection, 12 years ago, was the 68 in a greenish blue as beautiful as the official name of the color: ‘gulfstream aqua’. But there were also the 65 red hardtops, the 67 yellow. And the blue fastback that appeared on ‘Estrelas’, with Angelica hitchhiking. None of them are with me anymore. But they all continue causing smiles out there”, he wrote in the caption of another post.

In the comments, one follower questioned why William Bonner sells his cars: why does he “like to enjoy it and move forward” or to “make a profit”?

“There are many collectors who keep and don’t sell for nothing, Uncle, but I see that in your case the collection rotates. Buy, stay for a while and pass… What would be the purpose”, he added.

William Bonner replied that he sells his cars because he is not “accumulator” and because he enjoys “giving other collectors the pleasure and pride of having a copy of these in front of their eyes and at their command”.

“Cars are made to run. And I drive mine. When I’m satisfied, I make someone else happy and I go play cart with another model. Other collectors say I get seasick too fast. I think some of them don’t control the car. impulse to increase the collection indefinitely”, completed the presenter.

According to UOL Cars, some of the vehicles that are part of William Bonner’s collection have become gems in the vintage car market.