William Bonner surprises by showing more details of his passion for cars; see images and reactions | TV & Famous

Sunday, rest day and doing what you like, right? 😎 In the case of William Bonner , host of ‘Jornal Nacional’, the weekend is synonymous with vintage cars. This weekend, the journalist returned to posting images of his vehicle collection on social media, including one of them who has already appeared on one of the Globe

“The blue fastback that appeared in ‘Stars’, with Angelica hitchhiking. None of them are with me anymore. But they all continue causing smiles out there”, wrote Bonner, in the caption.

William told, in publications, that he has dedicated himself to the passion for cars for 12 years – and that there were “tens of copies” in the period. “They passed by me, received care, gave joy and went to other garages”, he guaranteed, in the caption of another publication.

Among the models seen, there is a Cherokee Limited 1997, a Gol GTI, a 1968 MG B and a Mustang Bullit. His garage has also received a BMW, an Escort XR3 and a Porsche 930:

And it wasn’t the first time that Bonner had opened his automobile souvenir garage. In his home decor, he has even vehicle miniatures, as revealed in a 2018 post:

On other occasions, the journalist has been seen directing an old goal with a very relaxed caption: “Sunday”.

The presenter’s passion for cars goes back to childhood. In October of last year, on social media, the JN presenter, remembered sitting in the driver’s seat of my father’s car in the garage, “and he traveled to infinity and beyond, little hands in the direction, his mouth sounding the adventure, splinters in profusion”.

“When I reached the age of being able to drive, in the 1980s, there were 2 cars that I loved. Sports versions of national compact models. One had an orange red. The official color name in English meant ‘solar explosion.’ What disturbed my dreams was a pure red. A “real” red, as it was called, also in the English language. And both were absolutely inaccessible. Dearest,” he pointed out.

When he turned 50, he asked a car dealer to find the two vehicles, and both were found. And restored.

On social media, fans were excited about the journalist’s publications. In one of them held this weekend, the singer fiuk loved knowing the passion of Bonner:

“Too cool to see you talking more about cars 🔥 I’m in love too,” wrote Fabio Jr’s son.

“I had a 1990s, silver, and a sunroof in the 90s. What a delight these cars,” praised another user, in the photo of the Escort XR3. “What a top collection,” commented a second. “I could run an all-car show,” suggested another follower.