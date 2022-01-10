Wine scoring is no longer informative and becomes a manipulation instrument

Most reviews use the parameters set by critic Robert Parker; they are useful, but only as a subjective element of the drinker, not a quality-defining factor.

Esper Chacur Filho/Personal Archive Wines are rated on a scale of 50 to 100 in the most common rating system



I’m skeptical of the score of wines as a defining element of quality or potential for pleasure. In fact, scoring a wine, the way it is made, is to rate the pleasure, the sensation, not the quality of the product. The systematization of scores, notably those of Robert Parker, adopted by most publications North American, is very useful, but as a subjective element of the drinker, not a quality-defining factor. It can be said that it serves as a tiebreaker, but it is by no means an indisputable reference.

Now, my big problem with scores is that they are used as a marketing and consumption-inducing instrument. It lost its informative character and became an instrument of manipulation. It’s good to know how much Parker gives to this or that wine, but, above all, it’s interesting to see what tastes he like according to the criteria he establishes. I participate in numerous tastings where we score the wines we drink. However, we use the numerical scale, not the subjective criteria of de Parker, from the magazine “Wine Spectator” or any other publication.

I invite the reader, within their criteria, to rate the wines they drink. Give less than 70 to the bad ones; 71 to 80 for just palatable wines; from 81 to 89 for the good and the great; up to 94 for excellent wines; and from 95 to 100 for the exceptional. To reach the final score, give 10 points for the look, 40 for the aromas, 40 for the taste and 10 for the final sensation (aftertaste). Of course I am simplifying the evaluation criteria, but the variables, for those who are not professionals, are not that significant. Once the “final grade” is reached, relativize it, taking into account the price (adding or deducting from 5% to 10% of the sum). Make your file and compare it with the scores of the specialized press. You will notice that there is a lot of variation, which leaves manipulation exposed. The conclusion is obvious: the best wine is the one you like. Salut!

