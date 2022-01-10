With a heated market, auction cars are 30% more expensive

For many years, buying a vehicle at auction, even if it was crashed and in need of repair, was advantageous over buying a second-hand car. The price – well below the market – made it more affordable to walk on four wheels and even made it possible to make some profit from the resale. The lack of new vehicles at dealerships, however, caused a rush to dealers and also boosted the number of bids. As a result, the auction price rose by around 30%.

Auctioneer Rogério Menezes says demand began to increase in mid-2020, but soared last year. Instead of making about 15 registrations of interested in participating per day, its team started to register approximately 200 new customers daily. According to his calculations, with the fierce competition, the cars were, on average, 20% more expensive. However, the most preserved ones, recovered from banks by debt, and with low mileage, exceed 30% appreciation.

— In addition to the lack of parts at assemblers having caused the greatest interest in used cars, I believe that unemployment has also driven interest in auctions — opines Menezes: — Without income, many people bought cars to work as an application driver or small reels to make deliveries.

The director of the Superbid Group, Jacqueline Luz, adds that the movement of the Fipe table also helped to raise the prices of auction cars. Vehicles from companies in good condition — which are usually the most sought after —, which were sold by 82% of the Fipe table, are now sold on the platform for almost 100%, considering the increase in the value of the auctioneer’s commission. Cars repossessed from financing or from insurance companies, with minor damage, rose from 70% to 80% of the table. The price of damaged cars, that is, crashed, went from 45% to 60% of Fipe.

Between 2020 and 2021, auctioneer Rogério Menezes saw the number of people participating in the auctions he organizes grow by 1000% Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo

Jaqueline argues that, even with the price so close to that practiced in the market, it is worth fighting for the bid:

— Automakers are taking up to six months to deliver a car and, when there is no option in the ad channels, the auction is a way to have a vehicle ready for delivery. Furthermore, with the heated market, this buyer can later sell the car for up to 120% of Fipe’s price.

This is not what the 36-year-old self-employed Arthur Lucas Alves has seen in practice. Working for more than ten years with the resale of vehicles purchased at auctions, he is thinking of leaving the business and embarking on another branch. By his calculations, in 2019, he was able to earn around R$3,000 per vehicle sold. In 2021, however, he gained very little and sometimes even lost out.

— Before the pandemic, an onyx cost R$20,000. Now, the same car sells for over R$30,000. The price is very compatible with the street price. It is complicated to buy even for your own use. Last year, I practically exchanged money, because I didn’t earn anything – laments the entrepreneur.

‘Buying a luxury car is still very profitable’

Entrepreneur Sérgio Henry, 55, says that although people think that those who attend the auction are only the low-income public, this is not true. Buying a luxury car through this means, according to him, is still very profitable because there is no dispute:

— You are the final consumer. In my opinion, this goes for cars above R$90 thousand and motorcycles that cost more than R$50 thousand. Another advantage is that new vehicles, from insurance companies, already come with IPVA paid, without debts.

An auction goer for 22 years, Henry tells his strategy:

— I buy in January, pay no taxes, and sell the car in December. I can recoup what I spent on insurance and still make a profit. In 2019, for example, I bought a Kia Sorento for R$130,000 and sold it later for R$170,000. This year, I just purchased a Toyota Hilux 2021 for R$238,000, and the price on the Fipe list is R$370,000. And after advertising, I usually take only 30 days to sell.

search for popular

Auctioneer Rogério Menezes says that the most popular vehicles are usually the popular ones, recovered by banks and finance companies for non-payment, as they only need minor repairs and are highly liquid in the market. Also of great interest are those with spacious suitcases, such as Corolla, from Toyota; Honda Civic; and Fiat Siena, which enable the installation of the CNG kit — a fuel that is cheaper and with better performance compared to ethanol and gasoline.

In an opposite movement, there are vans for school transport. According to Menezes, for every ten offered for sale, only one is sold.

— School vans even dropped in price, unlike other vehicles — says the auctioneer: — With covid, many children started to study remotely, from home, and even with the return, many parents began to take their children to school in your own car. Demand for this service has decreased.

Before buying a car, it is recommended to visit the yard, accompanied by a mechanic who can estimate the future amounts to be spent on repairs.

Care when finishing

With the pandemic, most auctions have taken place remotely, online — a scenario that becomes a plateful for scammers. Fake sites multiply, offering vehicles in good condition and at lower prices than those practiced in the market. Therefore, the consumer needs to pay attention.

Before registering on any car sales website, it is necessary to look for the name of the auctioneer and find out if he is registered with the Commercial Registry of your State, in addition to checking with the Courts of Justice if the portal is really approved.

Another protective measure is to check on consumer complaint sites if there are any complaints filed against the address.

Even though the site looks trustworthy, you can’t relax. In some cases, swindlers clone the address of a real company to lure victims. So be wary if the price is too cheap; if they request the transfer of money very urgently; and, finally, never deposit the value of the car for an individual. If the company is serious, it will have a CNPJ, and the correct thing is to transfer it to a commercial account.