With a high number of Covid-19 cases, cariocas fill testing centers this Sunday

Even over the weekend, professionals at the public testing centers for Covid-19 had no rest with the advancement of the Ômicron variant. The stations of the Olympic Park, Cidade Nova and Leblon had a great movement this Sunday. Cariocas and tourists continued to fill the posts in search of a diagnosis for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache and changes in smell and/or taste, in addition to people who had contact with positive cases.

This was the case of work safety technician Alessandra Dias, 45, who went with her son Pedro Lucas, 14, to the testing center that opened a few days ago at Clube Municipal do Server, in Cidade Nova.

“We had contact with my nephew, who tested positive yesterday. We arrived around 9am and left at 11am. Even though I didn’t have daily contact with him, it was a close contact. We decided to take the test, even for me to present it in my work too – explains Alessandra, who tested negative, as did Pedro, and praised the service at the unit.

The education coordinator Juliana Castilho Antonelli, 37, was also in Cidade Nova this morning after having had contact with a positive case.

“It was quite full.” It took two hours in line, but everything was very organized – she summarized.

Juliana Castilho Antonelli does her test at Clube dosServeres, in Cidade Nova Photo: Ana Branco / Agência O Globo

At the Olympic Park testing center, patients were divided into two groups, for asymptomatic and for symptomatic. The queue for those who had symptoms was quite long and continued to grow, until early afternoon this Sunday.

At CIEP Nação Rubro Negra, in Leblon, another new testing center, the 44-year-old restaurant attendant, Juliana Marques, managed to pick up the emptiest place, at 8 am, and completed the screening and testing in an hour. His 15-year-old daughter Maria Eduarda Marques, who arrived hours later, found the place much more crowded. As the mother tested positive, the teenager went to certify her diagnosis as well, but tested negative.

“I started feeling symptoms yesterday and today I would have to work. I learned that I was doing testing at this CIEP. As the result would come out quickly, I preferred to go straight away to make sure if it was positive or not. I thought the service was excellent there – Juliana evaluates.

The place that remained empty this Sunday was the Vila Olímpica do Alemão, where there was space and empty chairs this morning. However, this testing center registered intense movement on Saturday.

Testing Center at Vila Olímpica do Alemão, this Sunday morning Photo: Ana Branco / Agência O Globo

According to the Municipal Health Department, last Saturday, the Club of Municipal Servers, in Cidade Nova, carried out 964 tests and the CIEP Nação Rubro Negra, in Leblon, carried out 2,900 in total. This Saturday was also the first day of operation of the Arena Chacrinha testing center, in Guaratiba, which tested 594 times. The total number of tests done in the first week of the year was 52,481 tests.

In the public network, the city hall has eight testing and service centers: Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho Polyclinic, in Bangu, and Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit, in Campo Grande, open from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm; and the Olympic villages of Alemão and Honório Gurgel, Olympic Park in Barra da Tijuca, Policlínica Rodolpho Rocco, in Del Castilho, Clube Municipal do Server, in Cidade Nova, and CIEP Nação Rubro Negra, in Leblon, all open days, from 8am to 5pm. The call center in Pedra de Guaratiba will be next to the Municipal Health Center (CMS) Alvimar de Carvalho.

The lines for testing Covid-19 at the Olympic Park Photo: Fernando Moreira

With the discharge of cases in the last week, the city of Rio requested the opening of 200 beds in the federal network to be used in case of need for patients with Covid-19. According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, highlighted that this is a precautionary measure.

Last Friday, health networks saw the number of internees increased by 300% in the municipal network in two weeks in the capital.