With a sewn deal, Ponte opens the week expecting to announce Lucca, from Fluminense | football

Ponte Preta is the likely destination of striker Lucca. Waiting for Fluminense’s release, the player has a sewn deal to return to Macaca, where he had a good passage in 2017.
At 31 years old, Lucca it has always been the alvinegra board’s consumption dream to reinforce the attack in 2022. There was a need for a salary adjustment between the parties.
Lucca had to accept a considerable reduction in relation to what he was earning in Flu, while Ponte made an effort to fit into its financial reality what it agreed to pay the attacker.
Lucca during the passage through the Bridge, in 2017 — Photo: Marcos Riboli
The definition is expected to take place at the beginning of the week. It is not possible to rule out that the announcement of the contract is made on Monday, but it depends on the termination with Fluminense, where the striker has a contract until April.
As the club needs to dry the sheet and Lucca ended 2021 at a low in Laranjeiras, everything is heading towards an early release.
After being free in the market, the tendency is for Lucca to sign with Ponte – probably for two years. Other clubs, such as Cuiabá, came to look for those responsible for the striker’s career, but the conversations did not progress.
The striker is Ponte’s top scorer in a season in recent years.
In 2017, he scored 24 goals for Macaca in 61 games, between Paulistão (runner-up), Copa do Brasil, Sudamericana and Brasileirão, with an average of one goal in every 2.5 games.
On that occasion, he played with the alvinegra shirt loaned by Corinthians.