With an offer from Corinthians, Cavani reveals where he wants to play in 2022

Earning Ralf Rangnick’s confidence in Manchester United, Cavani informed the coach that he intends to stay with the club until the end of his contract. At a press conference, the coach revealed that he had a conversation with the attacker and that the decision was informed during the meeting. As such, the player’s choice was celebrated by the commander of the Red Devils.

“I told him that if it were up to me I would want him to stay and talked to him. He came into my office and we talked for almost half an hour and he told me he definitely will stay, he’ll want to stay until the end of the season. Not only because I told him he should stay or has to stay, but he did it on his own. He told me I can count on him to stay until the end of the season and do his best, be a role model for the young players.” he said.

‘This is, for me, good news because Edi is one of those players with his vast experience, his mindset, his work ethic, who could really be a perfect role model for all the other players.” completed.

Now, Cavani’s decision should change Corinthians’ plans. According to journalist Samir Carvalho, Timão offered a salary of 3 million euros (R$ 19 million) per season to the center forward. Thus, despite the offer being tempting taking into account the reality of Brazilian football, the club will have to wait until the middle of the year to be able to make the contract viable.

In this scenario, Diego Costa could gain strength, as he would arrive immediately. After leaving Atlético-MG, the athlete is free in the market and available to close with Corinthians.

